The kind of bacteria in your gut might vary depending on a variety of circumstances, including the foods you eat. Eating a fresh, well-balanced diet is the greatest method to achieve gut wellness.

Gut Health: Our immune system, metabolism, digestion, and general health are all greatly influenced by our gut. Millions of helpful bacteria reside in the gut and aid in the digestion of food and the absorption of nutrients. Having a healthy gut involves more than just avoiding stomach issues. While gastrointestinal problems can be lessened by increasing gut health, it is also essential for supporting and regulating bodily processes and keeping your systems functioning normally. The health of the gut is significantly influenced by diet. By altering the balance of bacteria, creating inflammation, and raising the risk of illnesses connected to the gut, some foods can damage overall gut health. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares six foods to avoid to improve your gut health.

Sugar: It eliminates healthy gut bacteria, which can cause inflammation in the body. Artificial Sweeteners: Because our bodies are not designed to process (digest) artificial ingredients, artificial sweeteners can trigger an immune response causing inflammation. Fried Foods: Saturated fat, a key feature of fried foods, is also hard on the gut, making these foods more difficult for your body to digest. Ultra Processed Food: UPFs are characterized by higher amounts of salt, fat, sugar, and the presence of different food additives. High consumption of ultra-processed food can change the gut microbiota and lead to inflammation. Vegetable Oils: They have a high ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids can cause bloating and inflammation and damage to the intestinal lining Alcohol: Too much alcohol can damage the gut lining and increase endotoxin production. It could also lead to dysbiosis or bacterial overgrowth, which may cause problems like poor digestion, acid reflux, and small intestinal bacterial overgrowth (SIBO).

It should come as no surprise that your daily diet has a significant impact on how well your gut functions. Concentrate on whole, minimally processed meals, especially fermented foods and dietary fibre-rich foods like fruits and vegetables.

