Gut Health: 6 Morning Drinks to Reduce Symptoms of Gas, Bloating And Constipation

Tired of feeling blue because of poor gut health? Here are few effective drinks you can incorporate into your morning routine and see the results!

Gut health refers to the balance of microorganisms that live in our digestive tract. The bacteria found in our stomach is also called gut microbiome or gut flora. Maintaining the right balance of these microorganisms and looking after the health of the gut is essential for physical and mental health. Improving stomach disturbances can also help reduce the symptoms of gas, bloating and constipation. Starting your day with a gut-friendly morning drink can be a great way to promote digestive health. Here are 6 morning drinks you must incorporate into your diet to see the best results:

6 Morning Drinks to Boost Overall Gut Health

Warm Lemon Water: Sip on warm water with the juice of half a lemon. Lemon water can stimulate digestion, balance pH levels in the gut and provide a boost of Vitamin C. Ginger Tea: Ginger has anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Brew ginger tea by steeping fresh ginger slices or ginger powder in hot water. It can help alleviate gas and bloating. Peppermint Tea: Peppermint tea is known for its soothing effect on the digestive system. It can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and relieve bloating and gas. Apple Cider Vinegar With Water: Mix one to two spoons of raw apple cider vinegar with a glass of water. It can help improve digestion, balance pH levels and reduce bloating. Aloe Vera Juice: It can be beneficial for soothing the digestive tract and promoting regular bowel movements. Start with a small amount as it can have a laxative effect. Fennel Seeds Infusion: Fennel seeds have carminative properties that can help alleviate gas and bloating. Steep fennel seeds in hot water and drink as an infusion.

Remember to listen to your body and choose the morning drink that works best for you.

