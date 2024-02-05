Home

As we move from winter to summer, our body need change in the diet to stay healthy. Try these food items to foster a good gut-health.

7 Gut-Friendly Foods To Have During The Winter Of Summer Transition

We are all set to bid farewell to the chilling months of the year and enter the warmth of summer. During this transitional time, it is crucial to take care of your gut health. These changes demand our attention because they not only affect our appetite but also cause changes in the delicate balance of our gut microbiome. Poor gut health can lead to various issues in your body including upset stomach and skin conditions. Elevating meals with the addition of healthy fruits and vegetables is considered extremely important to maintain a healthy gut during this transition. Let’s explore some gut-friendly foods that will act as your digestive health’s best companion.

Fibre-rich vegetables- As the weather starts to get warmer, fresh vegetables become an important part of the meal to gain essential nutrients. Colourful fibre-rich vegetables such as leafy greens, carrots, bell peppers, and more. Seasonal fruits- These transition months offer a vibrant array of fruits that will surely impress your taste buds with flavour and benefit your gut health. The fruits include berries, melons, and citrus fruits that are refreshing to eat and are packed with various antioxidants. Fresh herbs- Make your daily meals more delicious and nutritious with fresh herbs like basil, mint, and cilantro. Adding these to your food enhances the flavour of the meal and makes it a perfect eatable for your digestive health. Lean proteins- You can go for lean protein foods such as fish, poultry, and vegetarian options like tofu and legumes. Give yourself a break from junk food and opt for this protein-rich diet as it will not only promote good gut health but also take care of your overall well-being. Prebiotic foods- The foods that are rich in prebiotics include onions, garlic, leeks, asparagus, and more. You can fuel your body with essential nutrients and maintain healthy gut health by opting for a prebiotic-rich diet. Fermented dairy products- We have even got alternatives for lactose intolerant people. They can go for fermented dairy alternatives like coconut or almond yogurt as they will offer the same benefits. So, what are you waiting for? make your diet healthy with these alternatives. Whole grain- Say goodbye to heavy winter grains and choose light alternatives including quinoa, brown rice, and barley. These whole grains will provide you with essential nutrients and give your body a break from heavy food items. They will support your regular bowel movements and feed beneficial gut bacteria for good digestive health.

Refresh and diversify your old boring diet in this winter-to-summer transition months and maintain healthy gut health.

