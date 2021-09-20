Gwyneth Paltrow, Avengers Endgame actress is now in the headlines for selling unique products. Her website Goop has some quirky and distinctive products. She recently launched a LED mirror for a ‘clearer view’ of women’s vulva.Also Read - Gwyneth Paltrow's Nude Photo to Promote Her Lifestyle Brand Doesn't go Down Well With Feminists

This amazing mirror gives an overall view of the inner parts of the vulva. The mirror comes barring light and can be propped on the floor for a better angle. This LED mirror costs euro 46 and is shatterproof.

According to the official website of Goop, the description of the product goes as, " Made to help you get a better look at your pelvic area, VieVision's Between Legs Mirror is helpful for wellness checks, grooming, and inserting tampons or contraceptive rings. For the clearest view, flip on the LED light surrounding the mirror. From there, you can either sit or stand. If you're standing, place the mirror between your thighs (it's comfortable, thanks to those smooth, concave sides) and squat a bit as you lean with your back against a wall."

This is not the first feminine product that she has launched. Before this, she had launched a candle brand named This Smells Like My Vagina along with an environmentally friendly vibrator. This had created a lot of stir in the market. The vibrator was a real earth-saver as the vibrator’s rechargeable battery was replaceable.

On the work front, Avengers Endgame was a huge success and it garnered a massive audience and fan following. Her journey so far has been a roller coaster and her fans are eagerly awaiting her new project announcements.