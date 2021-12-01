Singer Shalmali Kholgade tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Farhan Shaikh, a mixing and mastering engineer, on November 22 in Mumbai. It was a low-key ceremony. For the ceremony, Shalmali wore a gorgeous orange colour saree and Farhan complemented her in an orange kurta. What caught our attention was that the couple opted for a personalized varmala (garlands) that featured their memories together.Also Read - So Cool! Singer Shalmali Marries Beau Farhan Shaikh in Living Room of Her House- See Pics

Exchanging garlands is one of the most important rituals of a Hindu wedding. Shalmali and Farhan's customized varmala has swelled our hearts with love. The varmala added the personalized touch. The couple had been in a relationship for over six years before they tied the knot.

Netizens were quick to notice the beautiful photo-mala. A user commented, "Ye kis tarah ka varmala hai ? Aaj kal sab advance hore bhae ! 🛂", another user wrote, "Mala😍." Shalmali's friend singer Anusha Mani wrote, "The garlands 😍😍😍😍". There were few funny comments too, which read, "First i thought warmala is made of mobile phones 😮😂", whereas another user said, "vadde log, vaddi vaddi baatein" (sic)

Sharing pictures from her wedding, Shalmali Kholgade wrote, “22nd November 2021 is the most precious day in my life thus far! The day I got married to my perfect match @farhanfshaikh. We had precisely the kind of wedding we had hoped to have.. In the living room of our home with our parents and siblings, a few aunts and cousins (sic).”

Check out their wedding pictures here:

The couple got married according to Hindu and Muslim rituals. Shalmali shared an adorable picture where Farhan can be seen kissing on her forehead. She wrote, “I love that this picture sums up my favourite quality in @farhanfshaikh – Compassion. We wanted a Hindu and a Muslim ritual at our wedding. Farhan’s brother-in-law @abdullahusman was kind enough to recite a Dua, conduct an English translation of Nikaah and then did recited Al-Fatihah (sic).”

The couple will throw a lavish reception for their friends on December 1 in Mumbai.

What are your thoughts on their personalized varmala?