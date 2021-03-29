Hair and Beauty tips post Holi by Shahnaz Husain: Many natural ingredients help in caring the skin and hair after playing Holi. They help to restore the normal balances and also heal and soothe the skin and scalp. Also Read - Jasmin Bhasin – Aly Goni Play Holi And Dance on Their Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Say ‘Jasmin Sharmalo Thoda Aur’

Neem: Use Neem leaf infusions to wash the skin and hair to heal rashes and eruptions. First boil water and add the neem leaves to it. Cover and let it stand in the water overnight. Next day, strain the water and use it to wash the skin and hair.

Make Neem Oil: This can be prepared in advance. Heat 250 ml pure coconut oil. Take a handful of neem leaves and add it to the oil. Keep in the sun during the day for 4 or 5 days. Strain the leaves and keep the oil for use. This relieves itching and restores the scalp's normal balances.

Turmeric: Another such ingredient is turmeric, which is so easily available in every home. Turmeric has many healing properties. It is a natural antiseptic and has an anti-inflammatory action. It helps to soften the skin and remove tan. Mix together 4 parts of curd, add one part honey and very little turmeric. Apply on the face, neck and arms daily, for a few days after Holi. Wash off after 20 minutes. It removes tan and makes the skin soft, smooth and bright.

Sesame seeds: Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and soak in water overnight. The next day, strain it and use the milky liquid to wash the face, neck and arms. This helps to soothe sunburn. Sesame seeds are SPF 6 and also have a soothing and protective effect on the skin.

Aloe Vera: Apply fresh Aloe Vera gel to soothe and heal the skin. It contains zinc, which is anti-inflammatory. It is also a powerful moisturiser and helps to soften the skin and relieve dryness.

Marigold: Marigold (gainda) flowers help to soothe skin and scalp irritation, which is common after holi. Add a handful of fresh or dried marigold flowers to three cups of hot water. Allow it to stand for an hour. Strain and cool the water and use it to rinse the face and hair. Or, take a cup of marigold flowers. Crush them with fingers and add 2 teaspoons olive oil. Blend well. Add the mixture to warm bath water.

Rose water: Rose water is one of the most common beauty ingredients. It suits all skin types, including sensitive skin and acne conditions. It is a powerful natural skin tonic and helps to refresh the skin. It is also a natural coolant and helps to soothe the skin after Holi. Rose water is versatile and can be mixed with many ingredients. Mixed with multani mitti into a paste, it forms an ideal cleansing pack, especially for oily skin.