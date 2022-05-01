Hair Care Tips: We all go to great lengths to take care of our hair, from using organic, sulpate-free shampoos to visiting hair spas every two weeks to making DIY hair masks to get lustrous, flowing locks. However, there are a few major blunders that we overlook and are unaware of, which may be harming our hair in the long run.Also Read - Do You Wash Your Hair the Right Way? Shahnaz Husain Shares Hair Care Tips

We usually come out of the shower after washing our hair and begin combing it to detangle it. If you’re one of these people, you’re doing major harm to your hair. When our hair follicles are moist, they are at their weakest; combing them at this point will not only break them but will also result in dry, lifeless hair. Also Read - Summer Hair Care: Follow These 3 Steps To Take Care of Your Curls

Wet hair mistakes that should be avoided right away:

Combing wet hair

Our hair is very frail and requires special attention. Instead of brushing your hair before entering the shower, use a serum or mild hair oil and then brush it with a wide-tooth comb if your hair becomes tangled after washing. Detangling will be a breeze as a result of this. Also, don’t comb your hair until it’s entirely dry; this causes your hair to dry out and lose its lustre. Always begin at the bottom and work your way up. In your hand, hold the portion of hair you’re brushing/combing. Also, don’t forget to apply a leave-in conditioner. Also Read - Struggling With Hair Fall? Shahnaz Husain Shares Home Remedies For Hair Growth

Vigorously towel drying

When your hair strands are damp, they are at their weakest and are prone to breaking even with the gentlest strokes; picture the harm we cause when we vigorously dry them with a towel. Rather than tying your wet hair with a towel and attempting to squeeze out excess water, dab your hair with a towel and try to gently squeeze out excess water.

Tying wet hair in a ponytail or bun

I understand that keeping your hair open in the summer can be difficult, especially when they are wet; the temptation to tie them up in a ponytail or a bun is strong, but your tresses are so vulnerable when they are wet that your hair tie will be full of hair when you remove it, causing a dent in your hair. Avoid doing this at all costs; don’t even tie your hair while it’s semi-dry; instead, wait until it’s completely dry and then style it any way you like.

Using heating equipment on wet hair

We use the blow dryer to swiftly dry our hair when we are in a hurry, yet this is where we are inflicting harm to our hair. Wait for the water to drain, then turn on your dryer to medium heat and then to a higher setting to style your hair exactly how you want it. A small step like this can make a big difference. Also, the steam you observe while ironing your hair should be rife with serious damage. Apply not to do this to your hair; it will burn your strands and make your hair care journey extremely difficult, if not impossible. Allow your hair to air dry completely before using a heat protectant and using any heating devices.

Sleeping with wet hair

We cannot emphasise enough the importance of avoiding going to bed with wet hair. This can cause significant hair damage, give you a cold, weaken your immune system by allowing bacteria to develop in your hair while you sleep, cause severe acne, and take twice as long to style in the morning. Rather, make sure you wash your hair well before going to bed, and if it’s still damp, give it a cold hair blast. Also, a silk pillowcase is preferable to a cotton pillowcase since it reduces breaking and germs growth.

(With inputs from IANS)