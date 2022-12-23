Hair Care: 8 Practices You Must Include For Soft And Shiny Hair in Winter

All hair textures and varieties suffer in the winter! Follow these instructions to protect your hair from cold air, static electricity, and even indoor heat.

Winter Hair Care: Managing hair can be a tough task and winters don’t make things any easier. Winter months can easily end up damaging your hair texture and cause dandruff, split ends, dryness, and breakage. Like your skin, it is equally important to protect your hair from the harmful effects of harsh cold months and you can do that with the help of some preventive measures and the right hair care products. Shikha Dwivedi Msc. Clinical nutrition and dietetics at OZiva shares a few ways to ensure that your hair remains soft, shiny and healthy during winter.

8 PRACTICES YOU MUST INCLUDE FOR HEALTHY HAIR IN WINTER:

Hair Nutrition Supplements: To keep hair well nourished, it is not only important to have a well-balanced diet but also some nutrition supplements. With the help of your dermatologist, you can add hair vitamins, multivitamins, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Iron, DHT blocker, Omega-3 fatty acids, and Biotin to your daily routine in order to restore your hair and ensure they remain healthy. Scalp Care: Winters call for more attention and care toward your scalp. It is common knowledge that the natural oils produced by the scalp are not enough to keep your hair well-nourished and hydrated. This can be done using clean products which have natural oils such as Bhringraj, Tea Tree, Amla, Brahmi, Rice Bran, Rosemary and Cedarwood essential oils, which prevent a flaky scalp while also improving overall blood circulation. Hair Mask: Hot oil massages are a good choice if you want to keep your hair well-nourished, however, it alone is not enough during the tough winter months. Hair masks help the hair become shinier, softer, and stronger. Use masks that contain Horsetail Extract, Millet Seed and Tiare Flower Extract as they strengthen hair follicles and also help in hair restoration and cleansing of the scalp. It adds moisture to your hair, makes it less frizzy, and reduces hair breakage and damage. Trimming: Winters cause your hair to go dry and have parched tips, so regular hair trims go a long way in maintaining the health and texture of your hair. You must ensure that you trim your hair every two months and the benefits will be endless. Regularly trimming helps in removing split ends, promoting healthy hair growth, reducing hair breakage, eliminating rough ends, and ensuring thicker and healthier hair from the root to the tip. No Frequent Hair Wash: Washing your hair daily is not a great idea, especially in the winter months. It strips your hair of natural oils which help keep it moisturized and protected. Therefore, it becomes important to extend the gaps between hair washes in the winter. The benefits of this include a healthier scalp, no itching, and flaking, along with a healthier, softer, and shinier mane. Deep Conditioning: In order to replenish moisture in your hair and even overcome the damages caused by winter and hot styling tools, it is a good choice to use a leave-in conditioner once a week that detoxifies the scalp directly and helps to restore its natural pH balance. One of the common problems faced in cold temperatures is static hair and one can combat that by keeping your hair hydrated with a leave-in conditioner. Avoid Hot Showers: While a hot water bath is one of the most soothing experiences in the winter months, it’s not really great for your hair or for your skin. Hot showers can seriously damage the delicate skin on your scalp, thereby making it more susceptible to breakage. Instead, you must lukewarm or cool water to wash your hair. Oil Treatment: Winters cause dullness, itchiness of the scalp, and a lot of other problems for the hair. Oiling your hair is one of the most traditionally proven measures to ensure healthy and thick hair. It helps moisturize your scalp and hair, improves blood circulation in the scalp, and removes dandruff.

Follow the hair care routine for the winter for healthier, softer, stronger hair which you can flaunt happily.