Many people colour their hair regularly either to hide their greys or they probably like keeping the same hair colour throughout the year boring. While many consider it a cumbersome affair, a lot of people keep scrambling for the Dos and Don'ts pertaining to hair colour. To make it easier for all, we spoke to Clelia Cecilia Angelon, the founder of Surya Brasil, a 25-year-old vegan personal care brand that offers scores of skin and hair care products, with its flagship offering being an All-Natural Henna Hair Color Cream.

At the onset of the conversation, Clelia mentioned that it is the ingredients that make the prime difference while choosing different hair colour. "A lot of hair colour products contain ammonia or its byproducts like Ethanolamine, Diethanolamine and Triethanolamine. This alkaline chemical is used essentially because it helps the colour penetrate into the hair, but the reality is that it ends up harming the hair health in the long term with conditions like dry, brittle and unhealthy hair. In addition, Ammonia-based colours often have a strong odour that can irritate the nose and eyes. It can also lead to dry, brittle and unhealthy hair that is prone to breakage," said Clelia.

She further said that age-old Ayurvedic herbs and botanically sourced ingredients are always good for hair colour, for they do not leave any harmful after effect. When asked as to which ingredients, in particular, should be looked for in hair colour, she mentioned the likes of Amla, henna, Arnica, brazil nut, carrot, Jenipapo, acerola etc.

Another question that often lingers in the minds of those who dye their hair is what the right time gap for a touch up is. Sharing her insights in this regard, Clelia said that when you are using hair colour without harmful ingredients you can do touch up anytime you desire, Even if the colour didn’t give the results expected you can apply again without any pause. When comes to natural hair colour , most of them are compatible with treated chemical hairs.

“Not everyone is an expert and there is ample scope for error while ascertaining the composition of the mixture. While someone might not have an accurate idea, someone might accidentally pour extra ingredients into the mixture, thereby leading to inconsistency in colouring. Therefore, the easiest and smartest thing to do is get a ready to use hair colour or cream where there is no possibility of inconsistency,” she said, adding that the packaging should enable easy storage.

So you have coloured your hair and a month in, it still looks gorgeous, but do not ignore the fact that the hair is still growing. When it’s growing longer, it is actually the roots growing outward and pushing the rest of the strand down. Obviously, the new hair is not going to have any colour and would appear to be greying. As per Clelia, that is precisely when you need a root touch up to make your hair look fresh and new again. Her word of caution is, “When getting the root touch up done, use the same colour shade that you used the last time you coloured your hair and the application process too remains pretty much the same.”

One needs to be smart about choosing the right shade for their hair. Remember that the colour is going to be on you for a long period and you need to feel good in it. The expert suggests that you should pick a hair colour that suits your skin tone, style of dressing and overall personality. Clelia says, “Hair colour can either enhance your entire look and complexion or work totally against it. Semi-permanent hair colour lasts up to 6 to 10 washes and normally they have a conditional base that colors and treats your hair at the same time. If done the right way, hair colouring is a really cool way to redefine your look and helps you show off your amazing personality.”