Dandruff is a common scalp problem that can give you various embarrassing moments in public. A layer of thin sheet of dandruff on your dark coloured garments and an uncontrollable urge to keep scratching your scalp can become a daily thing for you if you are dealing with chronic dandruff. It is a skin condition that occurs when a skin fungus called Malassezia irritates your sebaceous gland resulting in an immune response which causes scaly rash. To get rid of chronic dandruff, you can try certain effective home remedies. Let's know about them one by one.

Lemon Wash

Lemon is known to have strong anti-fungal properties that can help you get rid of this skin condition. You need to boil the peels of 4-5 lemons and then let the water cool down. After that, apply the cool solution on your scalp and hair. Doing this regularly can help you get relief from dandruff within a week.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves are known to have anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory, and healing properties. You can use them to get rid of dandruff. All you need to do is to boil neem leaves and grind them. Once you get a fine paste, apply it on your scalp. Wash your hair after an hour using a mild shampoo. Applying neem leaves on your scalp can not only treat chronic dandruff but prevent its re-occurrence also. Moreover, it can make your hair silky.

Ginger And Beetroot Paste

These two veggies can make chronic dandruff a thing of the past. All you need to do is to grind ginger and beetroot and apply the paste on your scalp at night before going to bed. Wash your hair the next morning using a mild shampoo.