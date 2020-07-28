Split ends and greasy scalp are some of the most common problems that people face. You must have noticed that your scalp becomes greasy within 2 days of getting a wash but the ends of your hair remain brittle and split. This happens when you do not follow a hair care routine. Your hair condition can become much worse during monsoon when the humidity level rises. To help you out with this, here, we have come up with certain hair care tips. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Monsoon Hair Care Tips: How to Keep Your Tresses Healthy During The Humid Weather

Trim Your Hair

Excessive dryness leads to brittle hair and split ends. To get rid of this you need to keep trimming your hair every 2 to 3 months. Not doing so can lead to split ends growing up the shaft.

Do Not Forget to Apply Conditioner

Opt for a nutrient-rich conditioner and apply it on your hair after every rinse. It will help you get rid of dryness and split ends too. Do not apply conditioner on your scalp. Also, always use a mild shampoo to clean your hair. The one with heavy chemicals can damage your tresses and cause hair fall.

Get Olive Oil Treatment

Olive oil is considered to have miraculous benefits when it comes to hair care. It is one of the most effective solutions to greasy scalp and split-ends. All you need to do is to take half a bowl of fuller’s earth and add rose water to it. Once you get a creamy paste, apply over your scalp using your fingertips. Now, heat olive oil and apply it on your hair, especially at the ends. Leave them for an hour and then rinse off using a mild shampoo.

Stop Using Hair Equipment

Use of hairdryers and hair straighteners can make your tresses dry and that can gradually lead to split ends and excess oil secretion. Therefore, you must not use hair styling tools too much. Avoid them completely if you can.