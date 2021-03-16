Bollywood’s diva and everyone’s favourite, Madhuri Dixit recently posted a video on her Youtube channel about her hair care tips and tricks, and it has already garnered over 50K views within few hours of making it available online. When it comes to hair care, having a routine that works for you is ideal. And Dixit Nene in the video talks about her favourite hair care regime that helps her maintain long and luscious hair even in her 50s. Also Read - Pagglait Trailer: Sanya Malhotra is 'Unusual' Widow Who Doesn't Grieve in This Important Netflix Drama

Madhuri also shared with her fans the recipes of DIY hair oil and hair mask that she swears by.

The gorgeous divided her hair care tips into 8 easy-to-follow pointers. Check them out here:

1. Maintain a Healthy lifestyle

Drink enough water, is what Dixit Nene said in the video. Water helps in washing out toxins and keeps the skin hydrated which results in healthier-looking skin. Also, take a proper diet and after consulting with a doctor, vitamin supplements like biotin or omega 3 fish oil tablets can be consumed.

2. Trim Your Hair Regularly

For better growth of hair, it is important to trim your hair regularly.

3. Avoid Using Hair Dryer And Curling Iron

Regular usage of a hairdryer and hot iron can cause damage to the hair. Hence, it is better to avoid using them on a regular basis.

4. Use Microfiber Hair Wrap

Instead of using a regular towel, start using microfiber hair wrap to dry your hair effectively. Work without worrying about dripping water from wet hair.

Watch Madhuri Dixit’s Haircare Routine Video Here:

5. Wash Your Hair With Lukewarm Water

Never wash your hair with extremely hot water. That will cause damage to the scalp and the hair follicles. Instead, use lukewarm water. Besides, conditioner should always be applied on the tip of the hair and not on scalp.

6. Brush Your Hair Gently

Don’t brush on wet hair as it may lead to hair fall. The thumb rule to follow is to brush them gently after they dry up.

7. Cover Your Hair With a Monkey Cap In Cold Places

Don’t forget to cover your hair with a beanie or a monkey cap in cold places. That way your hair will remain protected.

8. Massage With Oil Regularly

This is one of the most important and easy-to-follow steps and helps in the nourishment of the hair.

Madhuri Dixit’s DIY hair oil recipe:

Ingredients: ½ cup coconut oil, 15-20 curry leaves, 1 tsp methi seeds, 1 small onion

Benefits?

Well, curry leaves have anti-oxidants, and moisturizes the hair well, the actress said. The coconut oil protects the hair from breakage and environmental damage. While Methi seeds are good for scalp irritation & dandruff, onion helps in repairing hair loss.

Here’s What To Do

After boiling the ingredients, let it cool for a while and then strain it directly into a bowl or bottle and store it for 2 days. Then it is ready to use.

Madhuri Dixit’s DIY hair mask recipe:

Ingredients:

1 banana

Yoghurt – 2 tsp

Honey – 1 tsp

Mix well the ingredients and mash them. Apply the paste on the hair and wear shower cap. Leave it on for 30 to 40 minutes and then wash your hair with any regular shampoo. Tip: Avoid conditioner right after the mask. This mask helps to add shine to the hair and smoothens it.

Meanwhile on the work front, earlier last week, the ‘Kalank’ star introduced her character from the upcoming Netflix series ‘Finding Anamika’ by sharing the picture from the film.