Home

Lifestyle

Hair Care Tips: 5 Ways to Manage Frizzy Hair During Monsoon

Hair Care Tips: 5 Ways to Manage Frizzy Hair During Monsoon

Humid weather is not best friends with hair and sometimes it may get on our nerves too. Hence, managing monsoon hair is important to have mostly good hair days.

Frizzy hair but I do care! You are not alone. Monsoon means rains, rains mean humidity, humidity means bad hair days. While pehli baarish and chai pakode weather is love, but what the prolonged season does to our hair is not loved by all. Due to hot and humid climate, hair tends to be frizzy, oily and not the best. While we cannot really help much with the temperature and weather, we surely can do something about our hair. There are few lifestyle changes that one may make that can help hair to have a healthy and shiny time even during the rains.

From hair fall to frizziness, here are few hair care tips for monsoon:

You may like to read

Up the protein intake– Hair is made almost entirely of protein. Consuming enough is important for hair growth, making hair follicles strong. Good sources include; paneer, amaranth, beans Let zinc and omega be your friend – Zinc Deficiency can cause hair to shed. Incorporate nuts like Brazil nuts, walnuts, cashews, and almonds into your diet to combat shedding.

Increasing your intake of omega-3 fatty acids may stimulate your hair follicles and sebaceous glands. Include flaxseeds, chia seeds, fish, walnuts, tofu, Choose the right shampoo- Using the wrong shampoo and styling agent can cause significant hair damage. Look for products that are right for your hair type Allow your hair to air dry – It’s best to limit the use of heat devices and dry your hair naturally whenever possible. Use aloe-vera on your hair and scalp – Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also contained in aloe vera gel. Both of these components can keep your hair from falling out. Massage your scalp often – Hair oils include elements that strengthen and nourish your hair and aid in the battle against various scalp illnesses during the rainy season.

Happy hair, happy rainy season!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.