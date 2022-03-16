Curly hair, as gorgeous as it might look, can be a little challenging to care for and manage. They have a mind of their own and conventional hair-care tips, more often than not, just don’t cut when it comes to curly hair. With little to no awareness about proper hair care for curly hair, most people tend to follow a routine that is meant for straight hair, damaging their beautiful tresses in the process. However, there is no need for you to start worrying just yet; we have got you covered. Here are some easy tips that will help you in achieving the frizz-free, alluring curls that you have always dreamt of!Also Read - Haircare Tips: 10 Ways to Protect Your Curly Hair During The Seasonal Change

Switch from a cotton towel to a microfibre towel : If you still dry your hair with a cotton towel, you’re most likely causing more breakage, tangles, and excess frizz just by doing this. Instead, switch over to a microfibre towel; it is anti-frizz, keeps your curls intact and isn’t as harsh as your regular cotton towel.

Stop dry brushing, instead detangle your curls with your hair conditioner: Do you find that dry brushing your curls often makes them tangle more and lead to excessive hair fall? This is because curly hair isn't meant to be brushed dry. Always brush your curls when they are wet, with the help of a conditioner. This will reduce breakage and make the overall process much smoother. Use a wide-tooth comb for the best results.

Invest in a leave-in cream: Don't be afraid to use styling products on your curls and opt for products that are silicone and paraben-free. Religiously use a leave-in cream on your curls and it will do wonders for your tresses. Always apply it to freshly washed and conditioned hair. Lightly run the cream through your curls from roots to ends, and then scrunch out excess water using a microfiber towel. Let them air dry and you'll be surprised with the difference.

Deep Condition Once a week: Have you been getting blowouts, using straighteners and generally relying on heat tools to make your curls straight/less frizzy? Reverse that damage by deep conditioning at least once a week. Use a conditioner/hair mask and leave it in your hair for 15-20 minutes. Rinse it out carefully with water. Make sure you use a shower cap during those 15-20 minutes to trap the heat in order for it to penetrate into your hair follicles.

Sleep on satin, not cotton: Do you wake up with the worst frizz, and find hair breakage all over your pillow? This can be due to the friction caused by all the movement during your sleep on a cotton pillowcase. Ditch your regular cotton pillowcase, and move to a soft satin one. Satin is anti-frizz, anti-ageing, and helps keep curl definition intact without all that frizz and breakage. Satin accessories are a must-have for anyone with textured hair.

Do you wake up with the worst frizz, and find hair breakage all over your pillow? This can be due to the friction caused by all the movement during your sleep on a cotton pillowcase. Ditch your regular cotton pillowcase, and move to a soft satin one. Satin is anti-frizz, anti-ageing, and helps keep curl definition intact without all that frizz and breakage. Satin accessories are a must-have for anyone with textured hair. Be regular: The curly hair journey can be difficult, but it’s the most rewarding. Make sure you don’t occasionally use heat tools, get blow dries, or straighten your curls for at least the first year of your journey. Stick to these steps and you will find that embracing your curls is much easier than trying to change them.

(Inputs by Anshita Mehrotra, Founder, Fix My Curls)