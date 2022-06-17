Healthy Hair Hacks: Hair is considered the most important element in human body. It is regarded as a significant aspect of beauty that influences how you appear. You may not always have the time to follow a regular hair care routine due to your busy schedule. In addition, not paying attention to what you consume can harm your hair growth.Also Read - Is Vitamin E Good For Your Hair And Skin? Expert Explains

Lovneet Batra, nutritionist share an Instagram post in which she states some healthy nutrients that should be consumed for healthy and long hair. She captioned the post "Here's a guide on hair natural sources to help you get those healthy locks"

Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of iron and protein — two essential nutrients for hair growth. They also contain a unique composition of plant compounds, including flavonoids and saponins. These compounds are presumed to induce hair growth due to their anti-inflammatory and antifungal effects Also Read - How to Blow Dry Your Hair at Home Like a Pro? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips

Curry leaves: Curry leaves are rich in antioxidants, and also possess anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. They are also a good source of amino acids, which means, it can ward off dandruff, minor scalp infections and increase in hair growth.

Flax seeds: In addition, flaxseed is full of fatty acids and antioxidants that tend to remove pollutants and dead cells from the scalp. Flaxseed gel can be added as a moisturizer to the scalp and hair, which can help promote growth and boost the quality of the current hair. Flaxseed gel is super hydrating, has conditioning benefits, and, without the crunch, makes the hair very fluffy.

Aloe vera: Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E. All three of these vitamins contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also contained in aloe vera gel. Both of these components can keep your hair from falling out.

Ginger: Ginger, one of the most commonly used spices worldwide. It contains several active ingredients, including gingerol, zingerone, shogaol, and beta bisabolene. While it is used in various diseases, ginger is also helpful in the treatment of dandruff and irritated, itchy scalp. It has natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that tend to keep the skin clean and healthy. Overall, ginger stimulates the growth of hair, prevents hair from thinning, and renders hair to be glossy and smooth.

