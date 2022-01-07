Ask somebody for some skin and hair advice and you will hear a very long list of things that work and what one should not be indulging in. Some of it is helpful and other might do more harm to your hair than good. Just like the skin care routine the hair care routine also needs to be individualized and for this you need to pay attention to the wants and needs of your tresses.Also Read - Wondering Why Your Hair is Often Oily During Winters? Here's What to do

Many things and factors work hand in hand in keeping your hair healthy and problem free round the year therefore hair care takes some work on your part. If you too have been wondering what advice works and what you should follow then here is short guide to help you perfect the hair routine. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics shares important hair care tips you can follow. Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Want Soft And Strong Hair? Try These DIY Hacks Today | Watch Video

Hot water will only make it messy: This is one advice that you should pay heed to. Dial back the water temperature when washing the hair. If it is too cold and how need the hot water, make sure that at least when you are rinsing off the conditioner you are using cool water. This seals the nutrients in the strand and help the hair strands retain their shine.

Protect your hair: Remember the CTM routine for the skin. The same is applicable for the hair too. Cleanse your hair with shampoo (the scalp) , moisturize it with the conditioner (the strands) and protect it using SPF and heat protectors for the hair. Cover your hair with scarf or silk cap before stepping out in the sun.

How much to shampoo: Shampoo removes the dead skin cells from the scalp, gets rid of oiliness, and prevents the shabby look. Shampoo is essential to maintain the vitality of the scalp. However, over shampooing is to avoided at any costs. Do not wash the hair more than 2-3 times a week, and don’t use your nails when shampooing the scalp. Use gentle fingers to cleanse the scalp.

Give your hair the benefit of silk: Invest in a silk or high quality satin pillowcase. Silk absorbs the extra oiliness and overnight hair products that you use. Silk also keeps the frizz in control. Using a microfiber towel to dry your hair will also add to the benefits.

Detangle the right way: Some might tell you to comb only the dry hair and some advocate wet hair detangling. The right time to brush is when the hair is just dry and not over dry. This way the serum or leave in conditioner distributes evenly in the hair. Start brushing by detangling the big knots with your fingertips, then start with lower portion of the hair and gently move upwards.

Relax your hair: Styling in one way at all times is not advisable. Change your hair part for instant volume and to redistribute the weight of the hair in the roots. If you love ponytails then go easy on them. Opt for looser and lower ponytails, let your hair down often and opt for gentle scrunchies to tie the hair. Avoiding touching and running your fingers too often in your hair.

When in doubt talk to your hair expert or dermatologist: Your doctor knows your hair the best. If you have any hair issues then before trying any remedy talk to your dermat. Modern treatments like the QR678, laser light therapy, PRP etc. can revitalize the hair and bring back the shine and strength.

Eat the right food and drink regular amount of water to keep the scalp nourished and hydrated. Hair care is a constant process and slacking will not do it any good. Therefore, listen to your hair, understand the hair type, and treat your hair accordingly. Also Read - Tricks You Should Adopt to Avoid Premature Graying