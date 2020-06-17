Do you want your hair to grow fast? Onion juice is what can help you in this regard. Growing hair is a difficult task that requires constant effort, care and patience. Your hair growth journey may seem never-ending and you may not be able to resist yourself from giving up. But, leaving the solution in the middle won’t do any good. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Solution to Your Frizzy Hair Lies in Your Kitchen

Onion juice works magically when it comes to hair growth. It boosts the rate at which your hair grows. If you are looking for a sure-shot method to improve your hair growth, onion juice can be your best buddy. Its regular application can boost the level of an antioxidant enzyme called catalase. It is associated with optimised hair growth cycle.

Onion juice contains sulfur, which nourishes your hair follicles and help in their regeneration. Sulfur also prevents thinning and breakage of hair. The antioxidants present in onion juice can delay hair greying. And, antibacterial properties of this juice can keep your scalp healthy and help you get rid of dandruff. Here is how to use onion juice for boosting hair growth.

Onion Juice And Coconut Oil

Take a small bowl and add 2 tbsp of onion juice, 2 tbsp of coconut oil and 5 drops tea tree oil ( in case you have dandruff) in it. Mix them well and apply the mixture on your scalp. Massage for 2 minutes and then cover with a shower cap. Wait for 30 minutes and then wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Notably, coconut oil is known to have strong antibacterial properties that can keep dandruff (one of the major reasons of hair fall) at bay.

Onion Juice And Olive Oil

Prepare a well-combined mixture of 3 tablespoons of onion juice and 11/2 tablespoons of olive oil. Apply it on your scalp and massage for 5 minutes in a circular motion. Leave it for 2 hours and then rinse off using a mild shampoo. Applying this mixture once in two days can give you the required results. Notably, olive oil has dandruff fighting properties and can boost hair growth. Also, it can condition your hair.

Onion Juice And Castor Oil

Mix 2 tablespoons of castor oil and onion juice each. Apply the well-combined mixture on your scalp and gently massage in a circular motion. Wait for around an hour and then wash your hair using a mild shampoo. Applying this mixture on alternate days is advisable. Notably, castor oil when combined with onion juice can reduce hair fall and increase your hair volume.