Lice do not only affect your hair health but also become a reason for embarrassment. Once you are infested, it will take time for you to get rid of them. Lice make your scalp itchy and cause various skin infections. Olive oil can be magical when it comes to flushing out these tiny organisms. This oil can suffocate the lice by cutting off their oxygen supply, says a study conducted at the Harvard School of Public Health. Here is how you can use this natural ingredient for anti-lice benefits. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Solution to Your Frizzy Hair Lies in Your Kitchen

Olive Oil And Eucalyptus Oil

Eucalyptus oil contains eucalyptol, a compound that acts as a strong insect repellent and an antiseptic. So its application can kill head lice and protect your scalp too. To get rid of head lice, you need to mix 4 tablespoon olive oil and 15 drops of eucalyptus oil in a bowl. Mix them well and apply on your scalp. Cover your head using a shower cap. Wait for 2-3 hours and then rinse off using a mild shampoo. Following this hair-care routine thrice a week can give you the required results. Also Read - Haircare Tips: How to Use Castor Oil to Get Those Beautiful Tresses?

Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, And White Vinegar

Coconut oil works in the same way as olive oil. Whereas white vinegar does not let lice stick to your hair shaft by dissolving the glue that helps them in this regard. This is how it removes lice from your head. To get the required results, you need to mix 2 tablespoons olive oil and 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a small bowl. Apply the mixture on your scalp and hair and cover with a shower cap. Wait for an hour and then comb your hair to let go all the lice and eggs. Now, wash off using a mild shampoo. Then, apply white vinegar on your scalp and hair. Again wait for an hour and then wash off using an anti-lice shampoo. Follow this twice a week. Also Read - Haircare Tips of Curly Hair: 5 Hacks to Help You Maintain Your Perfect Curls

Olive Oil And Sesame Seed Oil

When used with olive oil, sesame seed oil’s antiseptic and insecticidal properties can help you get rid of the lice and its eggs effectively. Take a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 2 tablespoons sesame seed oil in it. Mix them well and apply the mixture all over your scalp and hair. Cover your head using a shower cap and leave overnight. Comb out the dead lice and then wash off using a shampoo. Do this daily for the required results.