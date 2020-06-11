Constant use of hair styling tools can make your tresses damaged and dry. This can further results in hair loss. Apart from the use of blow dryers, straighteners and curling iron, certain other factors can also lead to coarse hair. For example, using harsh shampoo, poor quality combs, exposing your hair to chlorine or saltwater, over-washing hair etc. To prevent any damage to your hair due to these reasons, you need to moisturise them regularly. It is the key to pamper your locks. Here are some home remedies that can help you nourish and moisturise your hair. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Solution to Your Frizzy Hair Lies in Your Kitchen

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known to have moisturising properties and ability to prevent loss of protein from the hair. This is what keeps your hair soft. You can use virgin coconut oil on its own to get smooth hair. Apply it on your scalp and hair. Massage for a few minutes and leave it for 2 hours. Then wash your hair using a mild shampoo and do not forget to apply a conditioner. Repeat this twice a week. Also Read - Haircare Tips: How to Use Castor Oil to Get Those Beautiful Tresses?

Banana And Olive Oil

Both the ingredients exhibit moisturising properties and together they can hydrate your hair. To use them for this purpose, take a bowl and mix a ripe banana and 2 tablespoons of virgin olive oil. Mix them well and apply on wet hair and scalp. Rinse off with cool water after 20 minutes. You can do this once a week for good results.

Pumpkin Seed Oil And Honey

Honey is known to be a natural moisturiser and pumpkin seed oil can prevent hair fall. Take a bowl and add a tablespoon of pumpkin seed oil, 2 tablespoons of honey and coconut oil. Mix them well and apply on wet hair. Leave it for approximately 20 minutes and wash off with cool water. Also, apply a conditioner.