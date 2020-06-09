Looking for a perfect home remedy for hair growth? Amla is the ingredient that can help you. This edible fruit is loaded with vitamin C, gallic acid, flavonoids etc. that are known to be good for hair growth and its texture. Amla can also prevent the onset of dandruff and can improve hair quality. Also Read - Hair-Care Tips: How to Get Rid of Premature White Hair?

Antioxidants present in this fruit neutralise the free radicals that cause oxidative stress a known factor behind hair loss, greying of hair, and premature ageing. Amla also contains tannins that protects your hair from photodamage.

Daily use of Amla can strengthen your hair follicles and reduce hair thinning. Also, calcium present in it can promote the growth of healthier hair. Here is how to use Amla for the hair growth.

Amla And Coconut Oil

Mix 2 tablespoons coconut oil and 1 tablespoon olive oil in a bowl. Heat them and then add 2 teaspoons amla powder in it. Now, let the mixture cool down. Drain the oil using a muslin cloth and apply it on your scalp and hair. Massage for around 15 minutes and then let the oil stay for at least 30 minutes. Then, wash off using a sulfate-free shampoo. Coconut oil present in this mixture can repair hair damage and split ends. Also, it can improve hair colour and reduce hair loss.

Amla And Shikakai

Take a bowl and mix 2 tablespoons amla powder, 2 tablespoons Shikakai powder, and 4 tablespoons water in it to make a consistent paste. Apply this mask on your hair and scalp. Now cover your head using a shower cap and then wait for 40 minutes. Then, rinse it off using cool water. You can skip the use of shampoo as Shikakai has cleansing properties. It also strengthens the hair at the roots and the thickness of hair.

Amla Powder And Egg

Whisk 2 whole eggs in a bowl and then add Amla powder in it. Mix well until you get a smooth paste. Now apply it on your scalp and hair. Leave it for approximately 1 hour and then rinse it off using cool water. Applying this hair mask once a week can give you the required result. Eggs are full of protein and that’s why they are associated with hair growth.