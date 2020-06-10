Dandruff is a common scalp problem that leads to the skin on your scalp to flake. Dandruff can be embarrassing and can lead to hair damage and hair loss. It generally occurs in people who have dry skin, do not shampoo enough, have sensitive scalp or have skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis. Getting rid of dandruff is not easy but baking soda can be helpful in this regard. It can absorb the excessive sebum on the scalp and prevent dandruff flakes. Baking soda is known to have anti-fungal properties. That is why it is used to treat dandruff. Also, it can balance the pH of your scalp. You can either use baking soda on its own or mix it with some other kitchen ingredient to apply on scalp and bid adieu to dandruff. Here we tell you how to apply it with other ingredients. Also Read - Here is How to Use Your Hair Oil to Bid Adieu to Stubborn Dandruff

Baking Soda And Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar can balance the alkalinity of baking soda and the mixture can balance the pH of your scalp. Apple cider vinegar has anti-fungal properties that can help in flushing out dandruff. To use them, take a bowl and add 2 teaspoons baking soda and 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar. Mix them well and apply on your scalp. Give your head a light massage for 2 minutes then rinse off with cool water. Doing this twice a week can give you the required result.

Baking Soda And Lemon Juice

Lemon juice is rich in vitamin C and has strong anti-fungal and astringent properties. That's what help in getting rid of dandruff. To use them, mix 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 1/2 teaspoons of baking soda in a bowl until you get a thin paste. Now, apply it on your scalp and massage for 2 minutes. Then, wash off using cool water. Repeat this twice a week.

Baking Soda And Olive Oil

Olive oil locks in moisture and conditions your scalp. You can also add egg yolk along with olive oil in baking soda to get more hair benefits like hair growth, shine etc. To use them, mix the egg yolk and 1 tablespoon of warm olive oil and baking soda each. Now, apply this hair pack on your scalp and wait for 20 minutes. Then, rinse off with cool water. Doing this twice a week will give you the required benefit.