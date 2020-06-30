Haircare is as important as taking a bath regularly. Not giving proper nourishment to your hair can do damage for which you can regret later. People often complain and blame their super busy and extremely stressful life for not being able to take out time for hair-care. You need to realise that these are the reasons why you should be taking care of your tresses. Also Read - Here is How Eggs Prevent Hair Loss And Stimulate New Hair Growth

Various problems like the use of products containing chemicals, exposing your hair to excessive heat, not eating protein-rich foods, hormonal balances etc. can make your hair dry and thin. They also lead to the onset of split ends and roughness in hair. To get rid of these problems and make your hair stronger, here are certain natural treatment methods that you try at home. Also Read - Experiencing Too Much Hair Fall? Opt For These Home Remedies

Coconut Oil Massage

Coconut oil is one of the most natural and best ingredients to use for getting healthy hair. Its penetrative properties and fatty acids can nourish your hair shaft properly, preventing damage. Also, massaging your hair with coconut oil can make your tresses silkier and stronger than before. Make sure the coconut oil is warm before applying on your hair and scalp. Cover your head with a shower cap after massaging and wait for 30 minutes. Then, rinse off using a mild shampoo. Also Read - Hair-Care Tips: How to Get Rid of Head Lice Using Olive Oil

Prepare Natural Hair Tonic

Take an aluminium pot and add 2 tablespoons of crushed parsley seeds, 1/2 cup of chopped rosemary, and 2 cups of water in it. Boil the mixture for 20-25 minutes. Then, let it cool down for some time. Meanwhile, wash your hair with your regular shampoo. Once the mixture cools down, pour it on your hair and wrap it with a warm towel. Let it be like that for an hour. Post that, let your hair dry naturally. This hair tonic can bring shine to your hair and make it healthy.

Onion Juice

Onion juice contains sulfur that can support strong and thick hair. It also improves blood circulation to hair follicles and improve hair growth. All you need to do is to peel an onion and grind it in a juicer or blender. Squeeze the pulp and extract onion juice. Apply it on your hair the way you apply any hair oil and massage for a while. Leave it for around 40 minutes. Then, rinse off using a mild shampoo.