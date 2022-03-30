Over the past few years, air pollution levels in major Indian cities have gone above and beyond international air quality standards, and levels of some harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide, hydrogen chloride, etc are on the rise.Also Read - Suffering From Hair Loss? Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips to Enhance Hair Growth

The dangerous level of air pollution harms our health immensely and turns out, the toxins present in the air can create havoc with the natural condition and texture of the hair. What damages skin can damage the scalp, and what damages your scalp is going to start impacting the health of your tresses too. Air pollution can lead to severe damage to the natural fabric of the hair and cause dryness, frizziness, brittle and weak hair.

Before you get traumatised, let me tell you that we have the solution for you. Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager. at Streax Professional brings you some tips that you can use to protect your hair from air pollutants:

Use a moisturizing shampoo, and a deep conditioning mask, for your hair. This deeply nourishes and hydrates, your tresses.

Always use an excellent quality hair serum, on your hair. It seals the cuticles, and forms a protective layer on the hair, against air toxins.

When stepping out, use a scarf or a hat, to cover your hair, this protects your hair from air toxins, as well as the harmful UV rays of the Sun.

Pamper your tresses with an occasional hair spa to nourish and destress them.

Eat a nutritious and well-balanced diet that is rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals.

Ensure that you get a good, 7-8 hours of sleep, every night.

Nourish your tresses and give them some tender loving care to keep them safe from the unhealthy air around.