Monsoon is beautiful weather – easier Mercury levels, cool air, greenery, less dust and finally respite from harsh summers. But, on the flip side, it is by far one of the most difficult weather for hair health. Monsoons bring with them unusually high hair fall for some. Increasing sweat and high humidity result in dandruff-related issues too. Frizzy hair, limp hair, heavy and lifeless hair are also very common.Also Read - Facing Hair Gaps? 5 Foods That You Should Consume To Get Those Healthy Locks

In monsoon, our hair demands better care to stay healthy, fabulous and gorgeous. Talking about monsoon haircare Rachit Gupta, CEO and MD, OxyGlow Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd. said, “When curating a monsoon haircare regime especially suited to your hair’s requirement, your mantra should be ‘Hair Health’. Adopt products which make your hair healthy so that it can stand strong against damage which can be caused by monsoon and weather changes. There is nothing more beautiful than healthy hair. Over and above regular cleansing and conditioning, during monsoons especially our hair requires a boost of protein for strength and a good serum for protection. Monsoons have a different effect on hair than summers or winters, so if need be one should consider a change of hair care products that are suitable.” Also Read - Is Vitamin E Good For Your Hair And Skin? Expert Explains

By choosing the right ingredient-based products and attentiveness, one can work on improving hair health even when the weather is difficult: Also Read - Summer Hair Care Tips: Avoid These Mistakes While Shampooing Your Hair

Protection from rain – Rain water comes down with pollution and toxins present in the air, exposure to this water means damage to the hair. Avoid getting wet in the rain, but if your hair does get wet in rain, clean it as soon as you can with a shampoo that cleans it properly and nourishes it at the same time.

– Rain water comes down with pollution and toxins present in the air, exposure to this water means damage to the hair. Avoid getting wet in the rain, but if your hair does get wet in rain, clean it as soon as you can with a shampoo that cleans it properly and nourishes it at the same time. Shampoo can be your best friend – the rainwater, sweat, pollution and impurities come in contact causing hair damage. Keep your hair and scalp clean to keep the impurities away, with a good quality natural ingredient-based shampoo. A shampoo enriched with protein and keratin-rich is your best bet. It will keep your hair clean and also reduce damage.

– the rainwater, sweat, pollution and impurities come in contact causing hair damage. Keep your hair and scalp clean to keep the impurities away, with a good quality natural ingredient-based shampoo. A shampoo enriched with protein and keratin-rich is your best bet. It will keep your hair clean and also reduce damage. Oil is nourishment – your hair needs nourishment regularly and more so during monsoons. Oil messages are the best way to provide nourishment to your hair. One should give a thorough oil massage at least twice a week. Choose a good natural hair oil such as Argan Oil, Bringraj Regrowth Hair Oil, Amla Shikakai Hair Tonic or Red Onion hair oil, according to your hair texture and nourishment needs. A regular massage with the right hair oil prevents hair fall. Oil provides unmatched nutrition and thus has been recommended strongly. Message well and keep the hair oil overnight or just for two hours. Rinse it thoroughly for happy and healthy hair.

– your hair needs nourishment regularly and more so during monsoons. Oil messages are the best way to provide nourishment to your hair. One should give a thorough oil massage at least twice a week. Choose a good natural hair oil such as Argan Oil, Bringraj Regrowth Hair Oil, Amla Shikakai Hair Tonic or Red Onion hair oil, according to your hair texture and nourishment needs. A regular massage with the right hair oil prevents hair fall. Oil provides unmatched nutrition and thus has been recommended strongly. Message well and keep the hair oil overnight or just for two hours. Rinse it thoroughly for happy and healthy hair. Keep your Shampoo close and your Conditioner closer – always follow a good hair wash with conditioning that suits your hair texture. As you know conditioning helps in restoring natural hair moisture, controls frizziness makes hair bouncy but manageable and protects it against damage. All types of hair need conditioning. Deep conditioning at regular intervals is also vital. Hair masks or creams for that extra dose of hydration are required for shining, soft and rejuvenated hair. Keratin and protein-rich conditioner for hair are highly recommended during monsoons.

– always follow a good hair wash with conditioning that suits your hair texture. As you know conditioning helps in restoring natural hair moisture, controls frizziness makes hair bouncy but manageable and protects it against damage. All types of hair need conditioning. Deep conditioning at regular intervals is also vital. Hair masks or creams for that extra dose of hydration are required for shining, soft and rejuvenated hair. Keratin and protein-rich conditioner for hair are highly recommended during monsoons. Serum Shield – Finish your hair care regime with a good hair serum for extra protection against damage during this harsh weather. Hair serum makes the hair more manageable and creates a protective layer that is not oily, to shield it against damage.

Embrace a healthy hair care regime this monsoon for the best version of your hair.