Hair Care Tips: Summer care for the hair comprises the initial dry summer heat and then the hot and humid season. During summer, the sweat and oil deposits in the hair tend to attract dirt and pollutants from the environment. The frequency of shampoo depends on hair type and the weather. For normal to dry hair, shampoo and condition the hair twice a week.

Oily Hair

For oily hair, wash the hair three to four times a week. Avoid creamy hair conditioners and use a hair rinse to reduce oil and add body to oily hair.

Add 2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to a mug of water and use as a hair rinse after shampoo.

Dull Hair

For dull hair, once a week mix one teaspoon of apple cider vinegar and honey with one egg. Beat them together well. Massage the mixture into the scalp. Wash the hair after 20 minutes.

Weekly conditioning treatment for dry hair: Take 2 tablespoons olive oil or coconut oil, two tablespoons of lemon juice, and one teaspoon pure glycerin. Stir very well and keep it overnight in a glass jar. Massage this mixture into the hair before your shampoo. Keep it for 2 hours and then shampoo the hair.

Shiny/Silky Hair

For shiny and silky hair, take used tea leaves and boil them again in 5 to 6 cups of water. The amount of water depends on the length of the hair. Strain and cool the water. Add the juice of a lemon to the tea water and use it as a final rinse after shampoo.

For Dandruff

For sticky dandruff, where the flakes adhere to the scalp, hot oil therapy is recommended. Heat olive oil and apply on the scalp with cotton wool, rubbing gently to dislodge the flakes. Then dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. Leave the oil on overnight. The next morning, apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp and wash your hair after 20 minutes.

To remove an unpleasant odour from the hair, add the juice of a lemon and half a cup of rose water to one mug of water and use it as a last rinse after shampoo. This not only adds fragrance but also cools, tones, and refreshes the scalp.