Coloured hair needs an extra dose of TLC. This is because colouring leaves your hair fragile. It becomes prone to heat damage, breakage, and thinning. Masks are a classical bonus extension of the hair care routine for colour-damaged hair.

Hair masks, known as Shiro-lepa in Sanskrit, are a well-known Ayurvedic therapeutic technique to restore scalp health and rejuvenate hair. Traditionally, these masks comprised juices and churnas or herbs like Brahmi, Jatamansi, Ashwagandha, Brahmi, etc., and were applied by the Paricharakaha (attendant).

The Lepas were customized based on your Vikruti, Prakriti, Season, Hair, and Scalp type. The benefits of these masks are not restricted just to the hair and scalp health. Herbs like Brahmi and Jatamansi relax the nerves, reduce stress, and promote good sleep, thus treating hair loss at its root cause. At Vedix we endeavour to bring these exemplary Ayurvedic therapies bundled in with a convenient, and research-backed approach.

Hair that is coloured needs an extra dose of conditioning. The cuticles need to relax, and hair’s lost lipid content needs to be replenished. This, according to Ayurveda falls under Kapha replenishment. Dr Zeel Gandhi, Formulator at Ayurveda Beauty Brand Vedix shares what your hair care routine should have:

Lipids : Your hair loves fats, because lipids seal in the moisture and prevent the hair from breaking, or appearing frizzy and damaged. Ayurveda recommends using high-fat content products always before a head wash. Do not leave high-fat products on your hair, as it may become food for bacteria and fungi and deteriorate scalp health.

Dosha balancing herbs : Colour-treated hair needs a Kapha top-up and Vata-Pitta reducing herbs. Kapha herbs are Banana, Shatavari, Gokshur, Vetiver, Sariva, etc.

Proteins : For they are the building blocks of your hair. Methi, pea protein, rice protein, yogurt, etc. are a few ingredients that help nurture damaged hair and help hair grow healthily.

Blood flow: Hair roots are living organs and need good blood circulation to receive oxygen, and nutrients and to remove the metabolic wastes. Herbs like Kumari also detoxify the scalp and balance all the three doshas, thus improving the nutrient flow to the hair. Regular head massage promotes healthy blood flow and detoxifies the scalp.

Explore rebound hydrating ayurvedic hair mask for coloured and chemically treated hair has a blend of essential omega fatty acids, Jojoba esters, and Shea butter to leave the hair gorgeously shining. Herbs like Sariva, Vetiver, Coconut, Wheatgerm, and Kumari help balance Kapha dosha in the hair and scalp. Pea protein, Keratin, and Coconut extracts strengthen the hair strands and help repair protein damage.

Hair masks offer much-needed replenishment. Using Ayurveda-based products are ingredients can help in dealing with issues related to hair post colouring.

About the Author: Dr Zeel Gandhi is an Ayurvedic doctor and is a formulator at Vedix.