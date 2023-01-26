Home

Hair Care Tips: Why Clarifying Curly Hair is Important?

Hair Care Tips: Clarifying is an essential step while taking care of curly hair. The clarifying process involves the removal of the existing build-up of silicones and other products on your scalp and hair. People have started to use leave-in conditioners and gels to enhance the texture of their hair. Not only that, but they spend a lot of money on high-end brands. However, due to a lack of awareness, consumers are yet to incorporate clarifying steps in their hair care routine. Clarifying goes a long way in helping you get the curls of your dreams and keep them that way for a longer period. It removes minerals, chlorine and salt deposits from your hair, makes hair styling easier, improves hair moisture and hydration, restores your hair’s natural pH level, reduces dryness and itchiness on the scalp, and so on. Miss Simran Sainani, founder of Curl Cure, shares the importance of including ‘clarifying’ in hair care routine.

What is Curly Girl Regimen?

Whether it is your first time trying the Curly Girl (CG) regime or you’ve been doing it for a while, you are more prone to build up from years of using products containing harmful ingredients like silicones and sulfates. Here’s what you can do:

Clarifying: When and How?

When following the CG Method, you should use clarifying shampoo and conditioner at least once every one to two months to keep your curls healthy. To properly clarify, you need to pick suitable hair care products for your hair type. If your hair appears dull and dry, feels heavier and frizzier than normal, or feels itchy and greasy, it may be time for a clarifying wash. Clarifying your hair and removing build-up and deposits makes your hair much easier to style, less frizzy and feel softer and healthier. Wash your hair like you normally do but with a clarifying shampoo, then deep condition it. If your hair still appears to have a lot of build-up after deep conditioning, you can apply a protein treatment (although if the previous two procedures work, you won’t necessarily need to use a protein treatment). Some sulfate-free shampoos use gentler, non-sulfate surfactant ingredients such as Cocamidopropyl betaine, pomegranate and pumpkin enzymes, mandarin orange extract, white willow bark, baking soda, apple cider vinegar, aloe vera, cocoa seed butter, and natural oils like tea tree oil and coconut oil. Products containing such natural compounds should be preferred over those having hazardous ones.

Bottom Line

You can start following a regular hair-washing routine to remove any build-up and improve its health. Remember to clarify once every month, even less if there is little build-up after four weeks. You can experiment with a few different time frames to discover how long your hair can go without needing to be clarified.