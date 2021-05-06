Summer is the time to enjoy quiet evenings on the balcony, wearing sundresses and flip-flops, relishing delicious mangoes and cool summer drinks — and if you love all of these, you are a true summer person. Also Read - Top 5 Hair Colour Myths You Should Stop Believing Right Now

When it comes to beauty and personal care, precisely hair, what do you think makes a perfect summer look? We believe that summer is about bringing a change and having fun with your hair too. It's about leaving your comfort zone, trying something new and experimenting with your hair colour can be the biggest summer mood lifter.

As for finding the right summer hair colour to treat your hair, check out the recommendations from hair expert Sameer Hamdare, Zonal Technical Manager of Streax Professional about the trendiest hair colour styles that complement your summer looks for this season in 2021.

Minimalist Brown

Brown shades give unbeatable shine, combined with sun-kissed ends for texture and softness to the hair. Using a freehand balayage hair colour technique would be the perfect technique to achieve these minimalist brown blends.

Soft Golden Balayage

Going for soft golden hair colour using a Balayage hair colour technique. This colour technique has been in trend for almost a decade now

BabyLights

Babylights is a perfect summer look. They are soft, fine-drawn, and can drastically alter any look by highlighting.

Money Piece

The Money piece is the most requested look right now in the salon. This is a face-framing highlight that starts from the roots and continues through to the tips.

Honey Blonde

The one blonde hair colours that every skin tone can count on, this stunning blend of gold, amber, and light brown shades is, without exception, a choice for your summer hair colours.

Blonde Hair with Lowlights

There is no better time to test the blonde’s hair colour than during the summer months. Lowlights with blondes add the right amount of dimension to your hair.

Aren’t these cool hair colour trends worth trying? Go ahead with colouring your tresses and raise the temperature this summer with your style quotient.