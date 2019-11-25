Winter is finally here and this dry season is known to bring the problem of hair fall for many. If you are losing 50 to 100 hair a day, it is normal. But if the number is increasing day by day, probably something else needs to be blamed for that. Hair loss is more prevalent in men than women but it affects both the sexes and is demoralizing for everyone. There is no one particular reason behind hair fall. The cause can vary from thyroid problem to depression and vitamin D deficiency. Here, we mention some of the common diseases and conditions that are associated with significant hair loss. Read on to know about them.

Hypothyroidism

It is a condition that occurs when your thyroid gland doesn’t work effectively. Hypothyroidism means an underactive thyroid. The hormone secreted by this gland plays a vital role in the development and maintenance of the hair follicles. So, when the body lacks the thyroid hormone or when its production reduces, the hair starts falling due to the lack of nourishment. Hair fall is one of the major symptoms of hypothyroidism.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that is characterized by hair growth on the face, neck, chest, abdomen and excessive falling of hair present on the head. Affecting females, PCOS leads to the secretion of male hormones called androgens. This stimulates hair growth in parts where it is not supposed to be. This can also cause the development of the masculine features and thinning of hair on the head. This is known as androgenic alopecia.

Protein deficiency

The major component of hair is keratin which is made up of protein. This clearly means that a deficiency of this micronutrient in the body can lead to hair fall. When you stop having enough protein, your body saves a little of this nutrient by keeping the hair in its resting phase from the growing one and causes evident hair loss.