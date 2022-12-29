Hair Growth Tips: 6 Superfoods For Healthy And Strong Mane

If you want healthy hair every day, add these food items to your diet.

Hair Growth Tips: 6 Superfoods For Healthy And Strong Mane (source: freepik)

Who doesn’t want to have healthy hair? We all want our hair to be long, strong, and healthy. Healthy hair reduces the risk of premature hair loss while increasing self-confidence, and it will also reflect on your overall health. So having healthy hair is essential. Do you want to speed up your hair growth? Then, here we tell you what you should eat on a regular basis. Doing so can help you get long and lustrous hair. Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics have given some ideas on what foods to eat for healthy hair and their various benefits.

6 Superfoods For Healthy And Strong Hair:

Green leafy vegetables: Spinach is loaded with the iron that is required for the hair cells. Did you know? Iron deficiency leads to hair loss. Yes, you have heard it right! When your body is deficient in iron, and oxygen and if nutrients are not getting transported to the hair roots and follicles then your hair may not grow as your strands will become weak. Thus, it is a good idea to include green leafy vegetables in the diet that will help you to grow the long hair that you have always dreamt of. Citrus fruits: One needs Vitamin C for proper iron absorption. Hence, it is the need of the hour to opt for citrus fruits. It will be imperative for you to get your daily dose of vitamin C from oranges or nimbu paani. Vitamin C also aids in the production of collagen which makes capillaries that connect to the hair shafts strong and helps with the supply of nutrients for speeding up hair growth. Nuts: Omega-3 fatty acids will help with hair nourishment and thick hair. Since the body is unable to produce these healthy fats, you need to get them from the food you eat. Almonds and walnuts are jam-packed with Omega-3 fatty acids and speed up hair growth. Avocados: They are yummy and a good source of healthy fats. They also contain vitamin E, which may help in hair growth. Beans: If you fail to eat beans then try to add them to the menu on a priority basis. Beans are loaded with zinc and help you to speed up hair growth. Sweet potatoes: They Contain beta-carotene which helps to reduce hair fall, maintain the hair texture, and aid in growth.