Dust and fuel particles in the air can make your hair follicles weak and lead to hair fall. This is what a new study has revealed. According to scientists, common air pollutants actually reduces the levels of proteins associated with hair growth and retention. In fact, the more you are exposed to the pollutants, the more you will experience hair loss. This increases your probability of getting bold gradually. And, undoubtedly, nobody likes to be bald. So, here we help you with some of the scientifically-proven natural ways to get rid of this problem.

Indian gooseberry

Also known as amla, Indian gooseberry can help you promote hair growth. It boasts of its proliferative effect, that stimulates the dermal papilla cells and helps in hair growth, says a study published in the Research Journal of Medicinal Plants. All you need to do is to take few drops of amla oil and apply it on your scalp thoroughly. Let it stay there for at least an hour. Then, rinse with normal water. Use it twice a week.

Yoghurt

Being jam-packed with probiotics, yoghurt can alter your hair cuticles. Probiotics actually have an acidic pH, which can prevent hair damage and its fall. This is what a study published in the PLOS One journal states. Consume a bowl full of yoghurt and see the benefits yourself.

Fenugreek

International Journal of Pharmacology states that fenugreek can prevent hair fall and also make your hair strong. It works due to the presence of protein and nicotine acid in it. These nutrients are quite beneficial against hair fall. They are also known to help to get rid of the problems like hair thinning, baldness, dryness of hair. All you need to do is to soak a few fenugreek seeds in water and leave them overnight. In the morning, make a paste of the soaked fenugreeks and apply on your hair as a hair mask. Rinse off with water after an hour.