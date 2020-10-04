Do you find more and more hair on your hairbrush each time you comb? Are you worried that one day there will be more hair on your floor than on your head? We all know that as we age, our hair tends to lose its strength and starts weakening at the follicle level. Also Read - Onion Juice for Hair: Can it Really Stop the Hair Fall? Read On

How much hair loss is normal? What is the main reason for hair loss? When should you see a dermatologist? What should you keep in mind before going for various treatments at the salon? These are important hair care questions that all of us have. Catch dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal answer all our questions and Hair Loss in Women And How to Treat it Well: Dermatologist Geetika Mittal Shares Best Tipsare some super easy hair care tips and tricks to maintain a beautiful and healthy mane!

Hair loss can be scary for women, especially when they are losing excessive amount of hair every day. So, if you feel you are losing excessive amount of hair, have a scalp issues, or have any hormonal problems, then these require immediate attention and treatment, if you wish to keep your hair healthy and shiny. There can be many reasons for hair loss. There can be nutritional deficiencies. These can be covered up with adequate consumption of supplements. In case you have an underlying condition of hypothyroidism, there are chances of excess hair fall. It is advised to keep your vitamin B12, D6 levels, and hemoglobin and iron levels in check.

Do not go for supplements and hair treatments blindly, without understanding the underlying cause of hair loss. Top dermatologist Dr. Geetika Mittal tells us how the chemical treatments like smoothening and keratin can also prove to be very hazardous for your hair. She also recommended to go for a deep conditioning treatment before getting any kind of hair color.

Our Expert also tells us how much hair loss can be considered for be normal and regular. She also talks about the effects of season change on hair health.

When it comes to hair loss and hair care, you must also know the critical warning signs of when to visit a dermatologist such as – Dandruff, Itchiness, Hair fall in clumps, hair breakage in the middle, and Hormonal imbalance.

Dr. Geetika’s top 5 tips:

-Have a healthy diet.

-Eat good fats during winters.

-Consume your greens and beets.

-Get blood tests and have supplements if required.

-Go to your dermatologist before it is too late.