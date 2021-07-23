We use a number of products as well as home remedies for the wellbeing of our hair health. Applying onion juice or soaked Shikakai water on the scalp are some of the most common home remedies but are they enough to cope with all the nutrient deficiencies and hormonal changes? Not really, for even if we make these a part of our daily hair care regimen, we would need to aid it with either a hair lep or hair masks. It’s time to find out what is a better alternative. We would explore all the features of both and also talk to experts to ascertain all the pros and cons if any.Also Read - Beauty Benefits of Apple Cider Vinegar| Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips on How to Use This Magic Ingredient

Difference between a hair mask and hair lep

A hair mask is more like a face mask that covers the hair and scalp. They mostly have heavier concentration of ingredients when compared to conditioner, still, we can put them for extended period of time. Leps on the other hand are crushed and powdered blend of botanical extracts and essential oils that can strengthen and repair fragile & damaged hair. Also Read - How To Keep Your Hair Healthy in Humidity? These Basic, Do-Able Tips Can Help

Expert’s take

According to Himanshu Gandhi, the co-founder and CEO of baby and mother care brand Mother Sparsh, the effectiveness of a hair lep is much more than a hair mask as the former preserves the health of the hair from within. He says, ” Lep consists of Ayurvedic formulation rather than chemicals that cause irreparable damage to hair and scalp. As Lep contains Ayurvedic herbs, they can be coupled with home remedies to enhance the benefits. The hair lep that we offer for instance has a versatile composition with the right balance of Ayurveda, the effect of which can be enhanced by adding curd or water.” He added that the composition can be altered according to the scalp needs to strengthen the hair internally while enhancing the appearance externally. Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Shahnaz Husain Has The Right Remedies For This Summer

Aakash Anand, founder and CEO, Bella Vita Organic, however, feels that both hair masks, as well as hair lep, hold almost the same benefit even as they are different when it comes to hair care. “Gone are the days when hair masks used to be laden with harmful chemicals and toxins. There are many hair masks in the market that are curated using natural and Ayurvedic ingredients that help in hair fall control, environmental damage, and dandruff-like conditions. Masks nourish the scalp and make roots and hair follicles stronger when used consistently. It also helps the hair looks more in volume.”

What are the options?

Several leading personal care brands such as Mamaearth, Lotus, Forest Essentials, Nykaa, Wow Skin Science etc offer a wide variety of hair masks in the Indian market. Hair Lep, however, continues to be a niche segment with not many brands venturing into the domain yet. The most popular hair leps currently available in Indian stores include Jiva Hair Lep, Mother Sparsh Dashmool Hair Lep and Roots & Herbs Abundant Hair Lep Powder.

Doesn’t matter whether you go for a hair mask or a hair lep, do not forget to better your hair health by eating green vegetables and fruits without fail.