While some of us like our hair clean and shiny on the day we wash it, there are others who prefer it the next day as according to them, the washed hair settles in best the next day after washing. No matter which group of individuals we prefer to belong to, washing the hair is an important aspect of hair care and you got to know the rules for that perfect hair wash. Haircare requires a lot of effort to put it precisely. While there are some people who will tell you that washing the hair with cold water works best, there are some who prefer hot water. The debate has been on that what should be the right temperature of the water that works best for the tresses.

Well, if you are a little confused about washing your hairs with hot water, then give this a read. Karan Gupta, Founder Qraamen, and Namyaa Skincare discuss the nuances, myths, and facts that are associated with the hot water hair wash. First and foremost, remember to not use extremely hot water on the hair. Either use warm water or lukewarm water on your locks. Although, we shall be using the term 'hot', remember it isn't about very 'hot'. By the term, we mean lukewarm or warm water. Before using hot water on the hair, check out the temperature with your hand in the order to mix up the right proportions of hot and cold waters to arrive at the ideal warm or lukewarm temperature.

Myths and Facts about washing Your Hair with Hot Water

1. Hot Water Doesn’t Work As a Great Hair Cleanser

Water comes with its natural cleansing properties and it is a commonly associated myth that hot water doesn’t really help in cleansing the hair. It acts like a sauna that helps the pores to open. This helps the open pores in the scalp to absorb natural oils and moisture which is much needed for effective hair growth. Washing the hair with hot water also helps do away with dirt and other accumulated impurities in an easy way.

2. Using Hot Water Hair Rinse Can Help Soften the Hair:

Well, you need to get the right kind of temperature for the water to rinse your hair. Using too much of hot water on the hair can lead to damaging effects. It is a myth that hot water rinse can help add softness to the hair. Rather, the fact is it can strip your hair of its essential oils and moisture that can leave your tresses all frizzy and dry to put it precisely.

3. Rinsing Your Hair with Hot Water At Times Is Enough To Cleanse It

There is no denial of the fact that water comes with its natural cleansing properties. But, the fact is washing the hairs only with hot water might not do a great cleansing job for your scalp and hairs as per your expectations. No matter how lazy you feel, it is the right shampoo and conditioner that helps cleanse your hair best and not just hot water for the matter.

4. Hot Water Hair Washe Can Aggravate Hair Loss

It is a commonly associated myth that using hot water on the hair can aggravate hair loss. In reality, it is time to do away with such myths as the fact remains that hot water hair wash can work wonders for hair growth. Washing the hair with hot water helps improves the blood circulation on the scalp and hair follicles. This works great for stimulating hair growth.

5. Using Hot Water for Washing Oily Hair Can Lead To Damage

As against the popular myth of hot water rinse being damaging for oily hair kinds, the fact remains that it can in reality work wonders for oily hair and scalp. Using hot water on oily hair types helps strip the hair and scalp off its excess oils which can be extremely beneficial in such cases. Here are some of the myths and facts about washing your locks with hot water that we have elaborated upon. We end it with a secret that rinses your hair with warm or lukewarm water but use cold water to wash off the conditioner for best results as cold water helps retain moisture for a longer span and it can help you get softer, shinier, and lustrous hair with added volume.