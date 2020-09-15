We all want those photo-ready silky, soft, luscious hair, in which we can effortlessly run our fingers. But sadly, with so many chemicals in hair products, the above-mentioned criteria seem a little far-fetched. Paying a bomb for spa appointments also seems difficult due to the current circumstances. The coronavirus has somewhat pushed people to switch to home remedies rather than buying those costly products. Actor Bhagyashree who loves sharing little anecdotes and home remedies with her fans recently shared her secret for long, luscious, soft hair. Also Read - Simple But Effective Scalp And Hair Care Routine For Your Baby

“I had so many of you asking me about hair care so first let me tell you that the most important factor is the food you eat, cause health begins from inside. Vit A, biotin, and your Omegas are important in maintaining your hair and skin.

But along with that when we are constantly torturing our hair with heat and chemicals when we blowdrying, style and/or color our hair, it is also essential that you nourish and pamper it. This is my Hair Care Routine: A mixture of Methi Seeds & Coconut milk. I use about a small bowl of soaked methi and one cup of coconut milk. But you can change the amount of ingredients according to the length of your hair. Soak the methi(fenugreek)seeds at night and then grind them along with the coconut milk in the morning to make a paste like consistency. Apply it to my hair for about 40mins and then wash it off with a mild shampoo. No conditioner needed. Lauric acid in coconut milk strengthen the hair follical and reduces the hairloss. Also is one of the best conditioners you can use. Methi is rich in Nicotinic acid which is beneficial against hairfall. It also contains lecithin which hydrates each strand of hair and bringing back the lustre and bounce.” (sic) Also Read - How to Keep Your Baby's Scalp And Hair Healthy

The actor said that she has been using this home-remedy for many years now and it works like magic.

So, wait no more and try this natural home remedy today.