As the start of another season change is approaching, it becomes essential to take extra care of ourselves. Looking after our hair during the transitioning season especially if you have curly hair can be a tricky task as the humidity and heat are constantly changing.

Seasonal change brings a lighter renewed season spirit with it and it's important to revisit the hair care routine of your curly hair to ensure the hair and scalp isn't adversely affected by these seasonal changes. Curly hair is firstly rough cause cuticles are not tight, frizzy that's the reason they can't retain the moisture or absorbs moisture from the ambiance and swells up and breaks that causes damaged cuticle and further swelling.

Here are some curly hair care tips for keeping your curls looking great during the humid summer and seasonal change.:

During the seasonal change, curly hair care is to seal in moisture once you’ve hydrated your hair. Use glazy, syrupy gels are great for minimizing frizz, helping hair retain moisture and enhancing curl patterns. It contains moisture-attracting ingredients to help keep dry hair hydrated. To moisturize your curly hair, always apply gels over your leave-in conditioner. Use products like shea butter and sesame oil on the curly hair that have natural UV filtering properties. Many hair products protect hair from the sun, unless they have a SPF rating or contain a known sunscreen ingredient. If you plan to be out in the sun for more than an hour, wear a stylish hat or scarf. Use Emollients to Refresh- A fragrant emollient product that helps freshen the curly hair and keep it from drying out between washes. Go for a styling gel that smoothe hair, adds shine and a protective barrier. For tighter curls, dry hair can rehydrate even the most parched tresses. Balance an Oily Scalp – Switch to sulphate-free hair care products on your curly hair. Seasonal changes are often accompanied by oily hair and scalp and investing in a good sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner will not only help to keep the oil in control but also balance the pH levels of the scalp that prevents any seasonal irritation or allergies. Wash Your Hair 2-3 Times A Week – Use a shampoo that normally works for the curly hair, and wash the hair two-three times a week to keep the scalp clean. Once the scalp feels itchy and flaky, go for the shampoo which contains ketoconazole – medicated shampoo helps to treat fungal infections. Reduce Heat Damage – With a seasonal change, due to rise in temperature, curly hair is exposed to high heat and further use of heat styling products dry out and damage the hair more. Avoid using heat styling tools as the temperatures rise. Go for heat styling of your curls to control frizz and cut down on the damage by using a potent serum for heat protection. Refrigerate conditioners and stylers for a refreshing wash and wear. It will encourage the cuticle to close. Always go for hair care products with a pH that’s more on the acidic side to help cuticles stay closed. Avoid Bleaching your curly Hair – Don’t go for any drastic colour changes that may require bleaching your curly hair or use of harsh chemicals during this seasonal change. It can dehydrate the hair even more. Go for humectant filled haircare products on your curls that contain honey, wheat protein, fructose, sorbitol, glycerin and panthenol etc. Take good care of the ends of your curly hair during this changing weather conditions. Put oil on them on a regular basis to keep the moisture intact. Keep hair moisturized as curls ends get damaged quickly which is a prime reason for hair breakage or split ends.

(Authored article by Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Renowned Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Center)