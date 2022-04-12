Hair is an integral part of our personality. They enhance one’s appearance and gives self-confidence. People dread bad hair days and get very depressed if they lose hair and go bald. It can have a very deep psychological impact on them.Also Read - Haircare Tips: Expert Suggests 5 Ways to do Scalp Facial

Understand your hair first: Hair shaft is the part of the hair that we can see, but deep inside there is a hair bulb which encases the hair shaft. It is surrounded by hair matrix, which provides the nutrition needed for the hair shaft to grow.

Scalp is another component which contributes to healthy hair growth. So, to have healthy, smooth, and shiny hair, we need to take care of all these components. Let us look at each component one by one and figure out how to boost your hair growth:

Taking care of the scalp

A healthy scalp means healthy hair- Any problems with scalp results into oxidative stress, which directly impacts outermost layer of the hair shaft called the cuticle. This results into roughness of hair and shine reduction. In extreme cases, oxidative stress can also result into premature hair loss, especially in case of excessive dandruff.

How to apply the shampoo- Shampoo is the primary way to cleanse the scalp and keep it healthy. Since shampoo is mainly meant for scalp, it should be applied on the scalp and massaged properly for 2 to 3 minutes. It can then be rinsed with lukewarm water. Shampoo should be used twice a week for 2 to 3 minutes. While selecting the right shampoo, make sure that it is sulphate and paraben free. These chemicals are harmful for scalp and hair, but a lot of over-the-counter shampoos use them. People with dry scalp are advised not to use shampoo too often to remove excess oil. It only hyperactivates sebaceous glands (which produce the oily substance called sebum), and they start producing even more sebum making the scalp even more oily.

Massaging the scalp- Massage your scalp for 10-15 mins once every week. This improves blood circulation and hence brings more nutrition to the dermal and epidermal areas of the scalp.

Dandruff & the causes- Dandruff is defined as the excessive flakiness of scalp. New skin cells are being formed all the time. Dead layer of outermost layer of skin cells continuously gets replaced by these new cells. In case of dandruff, this activity gets accelerated. This happens due to type of yeast living in our scalp called Malassezia globosa. If you have dandruff, then it is recommended that you use anti dandruff shampoo which contains active compounds like Zinc Pyrithione. It has antifungal and antiseptic properties, which can control Malassezia globose. Dandruff can also happen as a reaction to some of the hair products. This type of dandruff is called contact dermatitis. So, if you have never had dandruff in the past, and suddenly start seeing these flakes, then check your wardrobe to see if you have started using any new hair product.

Keeping the Hair Shaft Healthy

Smooth, and shiny hair shafts- Hair shafts look dull, when their outermost later called cuticles is damaged. Cuticles protect the rest of the hair shaft from outside exposure. If this layer gets damaged, then there is a higher chance of external elements to enter hair cortex and damage it.

Hair conditioners- This is a best way to keep hair shaft in a good shape. There is no need to massage them on the scalp. Gently apply conditioner on the entire length of the hair and keep it there for 2-3 minutes before rinsing it with lukewarm water. This closes the cuticles properly and provides nourishment to the hair shaft. Avoid products which contain sulphates and SLS.

Is chemical treatment good for hair? – No. Any chemical treatment done on hair (coloring, rebonding, bleaching) will always damage hair shafts. It damages cuticles, which makes them rough, and hair loses it shine. It can also damage hair cortex, which contains melanin. Melanin is responsible to give your hair its color. Damage to melanin causes premature graying.

Protect hair from the Sun- Just like skin, excessive sun exposure can damage hair shaft which can result into brittle & frizzy hair, split ends, discolouration, and early greying of hair. There are special products available and come in the form of powder, creams, lotions, gels and sprays. Use a good quality stay on product with an SPF of 30+. Wear a wide brimmed hat if you are going out in the sun for an extended time.

Maintaining Diet Plan Rich in these Nutrients

If our body falls short of nutrients, then nutrition to hair is one of the first ones to get cut off. For healthy growth hair needs Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, Zinc Iron and Proteins. Make sure your daily food intake includes right mounts of these nutrients.

When to seek expert’s advice?

With all this care, you may sometimes still have problems with your hair. If you find the problem unusual then you must see a certified trichologist. It is better to take expert help at the right time.

(Inputs by Mr. Nandan Gijare – Founder, Director – I2CAN (Indian Institute of Cosmetology, Aesthetics and Nutrition)