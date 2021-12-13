Haircare Tips: Skin and hair issues go hand-in-hand during the winter season. Dandruff and other skin problems come to play during this time of the year. Due to the dryness of the scalp, you can see tiny white flakes on your clothing. This happens due to winter air. The winter air has the tendency of drying out the scalp which in return leads to flaking. Malassezia, a fungus makes the condition of dandruff even worse. Common causes of dandruff are seborrheic dermatitis or seborrhea.Also Read - Top Benefits of Lemon For Your Skin And Hair
Taking it to Instagram, DrDixaBhavar shared different Ayurveda remedies to get rid of dandruff immediately. These help in reducing the itchiness and dandruff issues. Read on.
Here Are The Tips
- Soak 1 tbsp methi (fenugreek) seed powder and 1 tbsp of triphala churna in 1 bowl of curd overnight. Next morning, apply it as a mask for an hour and wash with mild shampoo. Do it once or twice a week.
- Take a bowl of coconut oil and heat it for 2 minutes. Then add 1 tbsp of lemon juice in it and mix it thoroughly. Apply it in your hair overnight or for 2 hours before hairwash. Do it once a week.
- Mix 5 gms of tankan bhasma (Calcined Borax or Suhaga) in coconut oil with 1 tsp lemon. Apply it overnight and wash your hair next morning with herbal shampoo. Do it twice a week.
- Combine 1 cup of aloe vera gel with two tbsp of castor oil. Apply this on your scalp. Let it sit overnight and wash it off the next morning. Do it once a week.
- Soak a cup of fenugreek seeds in water overnight. Grind to a paste and add 2 tbsp of aloe vera gel to it. Mix thoroughly and apply this paste to your scalp. Leave it on for 1 hour. Rinse your hair with water followed by a mild shampoo. Do it twice a week.
- Take 2 glasses of buttermilk and mix 1 tbsp of triphala churna in it and keep it overnight. Next morning, wash your hair with this medicated buttermilk and then use mild shampoo. Do it twice a week.
- Wash your hair with the water that is boiled with neem leaves in it.