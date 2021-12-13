Haircare Tips: Skin and hair issues go hand-in-hand during the winter season. Dandruff and other skin problems come to play during this time of the year. Due to the dryness of the scalp, you can see tiny white flakes on your clothing. This happens due to winter air. The winter air has the tendency of drying out the scalp which in return leads to flaking. Malassezia, a fungus makes the condition of dandruff even worse. Common causes of dandruff are seborrheic dermatitis or seborrhea.Also Read - Top Benefits of Lemon For Your Skin And Hair

Taking it to Instagram, DrDixaBhavar shared different Ayurveda remedies to get rid of dandruff immediately. These help in reducing the itchiness and dandruff issues. Read on. Also Read - Haircare Tips: Here's Why Combing Your Hair Daily is Extremely Important

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Dixa Bhavsar (@drdixa_healingsouls)

Also Read - Weight Loss: Can Losing Weight Lead to Losing Hair? Here's What We Know

Here Are The Tips