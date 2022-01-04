As we are stepping into 2022, this new year marks another opportunity for us to be a better version of ourselves, and our hair care routine is the perfect place to start. Whether you’ve been overusing your heat-styling tools or opting for high-tension hairstyles that can wreak havoc on your mane, now is the time to make some resolutions for better-looking hair. From washing with lukewarm water to embracing the natural texture, that you won’t ditch by the end of January. Make your hair mistakes in yesterday’s news and dive into our hair-care, hair colour, and hairstyle resolutions you can easily make in the new year.Also Read - Haircare Tips: 10 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Dandruff Instantly This Winter Season

Here Are Some Haircare Resolutions to Follow in 2022:

Stick With One Shampoo And Conditioner: Mixing and matching is often a must for curating the perfect beauty routine, but that doesn’t necessarily hold true for the shampoo and conditioner. It may seem wise to pick a shampoo from one line, a conditioner from another, and a hair mask from another, getting the benefits of all three but it’s not the best idea. Products that are part of a hair-care system are typically formulated to be used together, so you’ll see the best results by doing just that. So it is always good to avoid mixing shampoo and conditioner and stick to using a hair-care system that suits your hair type. Also Read - Wondering Why Your Hair is Often Oily During Winters? Here's What to do

Go Natural as Often as You Can: Our hair needs a rest from everything it endures during the week. So, always use the weekend to let your hair recuperate. Let your hair air-dry, avoid heated styling products, and keep it out of a ponytail or tight headband to avoid any unnecessary pulling on the hair shaft. Also Read - Tricks You Should Adopt to Avoid Premature Graying

Turn Down The Temperature in The Shower: Steaming hot showers can feel like the ultimate delight, but they’re not good for your hair. Super-hot water can strip your hair of natural moisture and make your hair dry. Always use lukewarm water for baths.

Try Scalp Scrubs: It can make your hair tend to appear weighed-down. They work to exfoliate your scalp to keep product buildup, excess oils, and dirt away, leaving you with healthy-looking roots.

Deep Condition Every Week: This is one healthy hair habit that incorporates a deep conditioner into the weekly hair care routine for extra hydration.

Weather According: Always swap products with the weather. So that our hair can build up resistance to products. Certain hair products are better for different seasons. In the winter, your products should be moisturizing and hydrating but in the summer, you can probably switch to something lighter that won’t weigh hair down in the heat and humidity.

Don’t Over-Brush: Brushing your hair is a healthy habit but brushing more than once a day is another form of traction. Excess brushing stretches the hair and breaks weak ends. So, always brush your hair once a day, and opt for a plastic brush. Bristle brushes are particularly tough on hair.

Maintain a Healthy Diet: This healthy hair habit might seem like it has nothing to do with your actual hair, but taking a healthy diet can make your hair smooth and healthy. Take a balanced diet including protein and vitamins. Protein is the building block of hair, because hair is keratinized protein.

(With inputs by Dr. Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dadu Medical Center, Delhi NCR)