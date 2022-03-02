The unhealthy lifestyle, pollution, and stress have ruined a lot of people’s hair. The hair products available today consist of harsh chemicals which are causing a lot of damage to hair health.Also Read - Want Healthy Hair? Add These 10 Nutrients to Your Diet

We all have a question about what ingredients we should look for while buying hair products. To make your task more accessible, we have listed a few products that work magic on hair health. Also Read - Suffering From Hair Loss? Try This Homemade Onion Oil For Stronger And Thicker Hair

Argan Oil

This oil is full of fatty acids and powerful antioxidants like Vitamin E, beneficial for your scalp and hair. Argan oil moisturizes the scalp as it is full of fatty acids. Thus, it helps keep your hair soft, moisturized, prevents frizz, and gives shine. Also Read - Haircare Tips: 6 Homemade Ways to Get Rid of Hair Scalp Pimple

Argan oil also has antifungal properties, which can help in treating dandruff. The fatty acids present in argan oil help prevent damage from styling and colouring. Not only this, argan oil has proven to be beneficial in protecting hair from the sun. Argan oil prevents drying and other such damages caused by ultraviolet rays. Abundantly rich in Vitamin E, argan oil helps prevent hair loss and improves hair growth.

So the next time you’re finding the right hair product for yourself, make sure argan oil is one of the ingredients you look for.

Bhringraj

Bhringraj is said to work like a miracle to solve your hair problems. It has unique properties of age reversal and rejuvenation. Bhringraj oil, being denser and having more specific gravity, can penetrate deep into the scalp and treat dryness. It significantly helps prevent dandruff and provides relief from itchiness and greasiness caused by dandruff. A regular massage with Bhringraj oil improves blood circulation, and the nutrients present in it strengthen the hair follicles and prevent baldness. Bhringraj promotes hair growth and is the natural therapy for hair fall. Also, Bhringraj helps reduce stress and relax your mind, which ultimately helps in reducing hair fall. Being rich in nutrients, Bhringraj provides the scalp all the necessary nourishment. Massage with Bhringraj oil is said to cause vasodilation, a process that widens up the blood vessels, ultimately resulting in improved blood flow, which promotes hair growth.

Another significant problem people face is graying hair at an early age. Bhringraj can be combined with Indigo, Amla, and Balloon Vine to prevent graying of hair. Bhringraj profoundly conditions the hair and brings out the natural shine making the hair look lustrous.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera has fatty acids that have anti-inflammation properties that help resolve the scalp inflammation-causing dandruff. Aloe Vera cleanses the oily hair deeply without being harsh on your hair. It has vitamins A, C, and E, which contribute to cell turnover, promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. It also contains Vitamin B12 and folic acid, which are beneficial in preventing hair loss. The high collagen content and cooling properties repair the sun damage to hair. Aloe Vera deeply cleanses and conditions your hair which ultimately helps in reducing hair breakage and hair loss.

So if you are looking for good nourishment for your hair, say yes to aloe vera!

Onions

The anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties of onion promote hair growth and make your hair look healthy. Onion nourishes hair follicles, moisturizes dry scalp and hair, and promotes hair growth.

A lot of home remedies suggest that onions contain an antioxidant compound called catalase that helps in reducing hydrogen peroxide at the hair roots, which keeps the hair from turning gray.

Onions also contain compounds that help in enhancing dry and damaged hair. For example, it has flavonoids like kaempferol and quercetin, which have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and vasodilatory properties which promote blood flow to the scalp.

The anti-inflammatory properties of onion help in soothing an itchy scalp. The anti-microbial and antifungal properties help in preventing dandruff.

Therefore including onion in your hair care range is like preventing all hair problems at once.

Tea tree oil

It is an essential oil extracted from steam distillation of leaves from the Melaleuca Alternifolia, a tree that is native to Australia. It has antimicrobial properties, making it an excellent choice for hair care.

It helps in preventing dandruff as it has antibacterial and antifungal properties. It works effectively in reducing itchiness, inflammation, and soreness. Tea tree oil helps reduce oiliness on the scalp by regulating sebum levels. Being a natural ingredient, it stimulates blood circulation on the scalp and promotes healthy hair, ultimately assisting in hair loss and common baldness.

When the secretions from sweat glands merge with the bacteria on your scalp, it causes scalp odor. The antimicrobial properties of tea tree oil help in preventing scalp odor. This oil also prevents hair follicles from getting congested, ultimately preventing scalp acne and reducing existing acne.

Tea tree oil also has natural antiseptic compounds that prevent infections on the scalp.

(Authored article by Suditi Sharma and Vaibhav Raghuwanshi co-founders of The Himalayan Organic )