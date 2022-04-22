The first step in hair care is shampoo. We all wash our hair, but do we know the right way to do it? Nowadays, hair washing has assumed more importance, due to our exposure to increased grime and chemical air pollutants. These cling to the hair and must be removed.Also Read - Bid Goodbye to Dull Skin in Summer With These Facial Scrubs, Recommended by Shahnaz Husain

The first question which comes up is which shampoo to use. There are so many products available in the market that it can be very confusing. Select a mild herbal shampoo, according to your hair type. The next thing to remember is to use less shampoo and rinse the hair very well with water. Also Read - Struggling With Hair Fall? Shahnaz Husain Shares Home Remedies For Hair Growth

How often should one wash the hair? This depends on individual needs. For oily hair and in hot, humid weather, you need to wash the hair more often. Generally speaking, thrice a week for oily hair and twice a week for dry hair would suit most people. The important aspect to keep in mind is that washing does not harm the hair. What harms the hair is the product you use, as well as the quantity of shampoo that is used for each wash. Use a mild herbal shampoo. Take half a teaspoon of shampoo for short hair and one teaspoon for long hair. Dilute it with a little water and then apply. If you use less, you can even wash oily hair daily. The guideline is to wash the hair as often as needed. Also Read - Premature Greying of Hair? Try These Home Remedies to Slow it Down

First, wet your hair thoroughly. Apply the shampoo and use your fingertips to rub it into the scalp and hair. Work up lather. Start at the scalp and go downwards. Be gentle with your hair. While washing, run plenty of water through the hair, so that you can get rid of all the soap, along with dirt, dead skin cells and pollutants. After washing the hair, do not rub it with a towel. Allow the towel to soak up moisture and wrap it around the head for a few minutes. Avoid brushing wet hair. Using a wide-toothed comb, remove tangles, combing from the ends and going upwards towards the scalp.

Why not make your own cleanser? Add a handful each of dry reetha, amla and shikakai to one litre of water and soak overnight. The next day, simmer over a low fire till water reduces to half. Cool and strain. Keep in fridge. The liquid is enough for four hair washes. Avoid making large quantities at a time.