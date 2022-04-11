Scalp facials are facials of the scalp, where you get deep cleansing, scrubs and even scalp masks to reduce oil secretion and unclog those follicles. Scalp facials can help get rid of buildup and propagate a healthy hair system.Also Read - World Health Day 2022: Follow These 5 Tips For Smooth And Nourished Hair

Scalp facial is the most trending treatment nowadays. It is called a 'facial' because the scalp goes through a similar process of thorough cleansing, exfoliation and moisturisation. Scalp facials are facials of the scalp, where you get deep cleansing, scrubs and even scalp masks to reduce oil secretion and unclog those follicles. Our hair goes through a lot during our routines–we sweat, apply a myriad of products loaded with chemicals like gels, dry shampoos and styling creams which creates build up. Sensitivity prone scalps can get inflamed and irritated due to these treatments and prevent healthy hair growth. Scalp facials can help get rid of buildup and propagate a healthy hair system.

Keeping the scalp clean and healthy plays a very vital role with how voluminous and fuller your hair feels and looks. Using a good cleansing shampoo that helps remove all the product build-up, or excess sebum which is natural oil secreted by the scalp. A clean hydrated scalp will take you a long way with your journey of healthy hair. Each one of us should maintain a regular hair care regime, and go for a scalp facial at least once a month, but again it depends upon the condition and health of the scalp. Someone who washes infrequently, constantly uses dry shampoo, or regularly feels that the scalp is itchy, greasy, or tight, then you should consider getting a scalp facial. Since scalp facials will lift away any scalp debris and moisturize the follicles, it'll make the hair look healthier and fuller. Some scalp facials take it a step further by adding LED stimulation to encourage hair growth.

How to do Scalp Facial?

Pre-treat the scalp – First, start off with an appropriate scalp mask, oil, or scrub aimed at addressing the scalp’s current needs. If the scalp is itchy all the time, you might be dealing with dandruff or congestion and you should find a pre-treatment scrub with either peppermint, tea tree, or citrus-based oils targeted for this concern. If the scalp is very oily, look instead for a product that can help reduce oiliness. Massage the scalp – After you have chosen and applied the pre-treatment product all over the scalp, take some time to really massage it in, about three to five minutes, moving your fingers from the nape of the neck all the way to the head and up to the crown. This massage should soften skin cells, exfoliate, remove debris, and encourage blood flow and hair growth. Rinse and apply shampoo – Once you have massaged the scalp, get in the shower and rinse out all the pre-treatment products. Then, follow with a detoxifying or hydrating shampoo based on the scalp’s needs, better if it’s sulfate-free and also Paraben and phthalate-free. Apply the shampoo directly to the scalp to allow the cleansing agents to do their job and remember to avoid washing the hair more than two to three times per week so as not to strip the natural moisturizing oils found in your scalp. Apply conditioner – Following the pre-treatment and shampoo, apply some conditioner not only to the ends of the hair, but also on the scalp. The deeply conditioning ingredients from the product are wonderful for the scalp because they help lock in more moisture, keeping the skin hydrated. Leave on the conditioner for two to three minutes. Apply hair serum – Lastly, finish off your scalp facial with a serum or lotion that promotes hair health or addresses any specific scalp concerns that you have, whether it being an irritated scalp, or oily scalp. This treatment will leave you with stronger, shinier and healthier skin.

(With inputs by Dr. Monica Kapoor, Celebrity Cosmetologist & Director at FLAWLESS Cosmetic clinics)