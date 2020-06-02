Looking for a perfect home remedy to stop hair fall and get beautiful tresses? Castor oil is all you need. Known for its medicinal benefits and vital role in haircare, castor oil is extracted from castor seeds through pressing. This pale yellow oil is magical when it comes to stimulating hair growth. Being packed with 18 different types of fatty acid, castor is perfect to nourish your hair follicles and retain moisture in the hair. It treats dandruff and prevents all the scalp-related problems. Also Read - Want to Promote Hair Growth And Relieve Insomnia? Opt For Spikenard Essential Oil

Castor oil has anti-inflammatory properties that help in soothing your scalp and reducing irritation and itching. Applying it on a daily or even weekly basis can improve blood circulation to the scalp and improve the thickness of hair and its density too. Its antioxidant properties help in preventing premature greying of hair. Here is how to use castor oil to promote hair growth.

Castor Oil Treatment

For hair growth, you can either use castor oil on its own or mix it with other oils like almond, coconut, and sesame oils. You can do this to loosen up the castor oil as its consistency is thick. Mix all the oils in a bowl and heat it a bit for better penetration. Leave it overnight and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo. Let your hair dry on its own. Do not use hairdryer.

Homemade Hair Mask

To prepare an effective hair mask, you need to mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil and castor oil in a bowl. Also, add hibiscus petals in it. Now, heat for 10 seconds on medium flame. Apply this mixture to your scalp and hair and massage for at least 15 minutes. Then, cover your head with a steamed towel. Leave the oil for an hour. Then wash off with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Hair Growth Mixture

Take a bowl and add 2 tablespoons of castor oil and fenugreek seeds, half cup of aloe vera gel, and 1 teaspoon of basil powder. Blend the mixture until you get a thick paste. Now, apply this mixture on your scalp and hair strands. Wear a shower cap and leave it for around 3 hours. Then, rinse off with lukewarm water and a mild shampoo. Use of this hair mask can keep your scalp clean and reduce the onset of dandruff. Also, it can promote hair growth.