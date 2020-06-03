It is quite a time-taking and irritating task to tame frizzy hair. Frizziness occurs when your hair lacks enough moisture. Frizz can be extremely frustrating to handle especially when you have curly hair. Some people blame it on natural texture but that’s actually not the case. You are just too lazy to follow a haircare regime. Anything that gets attention and care shines the most. Same is the case with your hair. To tackle the frizziness, you do not need not spend a huge amount of money on buying beauty products. The solution to this problem lies in your kitchen. A few natural ingredients can help you get rid of frizzy hair and get smooth and lustrous locks. Here is a list of home remedies that you can try for this purpose. Also Read - Haircare Tips: How to Use Castor Oil to Get Those Beautiful Tresses?

Egg And Almond Oil

Take a bowl and mix 1 raw egg and 1/4 cup of almond oil. Mix them well and apply it on your hair. Ensure that the mixture is reaching your scalp evenly. Leave it for around 40 minutes and then wash off using a sulfate-free shampoo. Do apply a conditioner after washing. Apply this mask once a week for better results. Notably, being an emollient, almond oil can soften your hair. And, protein present in eggs can repair the damage done to the hair shaft.

Avocado And Yogurt

Mix 1 mashed avocado and 1 cup of yogurt in a small bowl. Apply the mixture on your hair and leave it for about 40 minutes. Then, rinse off using a mild shampoo. Also, apply a good conditioner. This avocado-based hair mask can nourish your hair and repair the damage. Vitamin B and E present in avocado can also condition your hair and remove frizz.

Mayonnaise, Almond Oil, And Eggs

Mix these ingredients in a bowl and apply the mask on your hair. Cover your head with a shower cap and leave for 30 minutes. Then, wash off with a mild shampoo. Applying this homemade hair mask twice a week will give you the required results. It can make your hair shine by providing nourishment and strength to it.