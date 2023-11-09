Home

Hairfall Due to Pollution? 5 Tips to Protect Your Locks From Dust and Toxicity

Experiencing hairfall more than usual? Rising air pollution can be a cause behind this hair loss. Here is what is triggering it and how to prevent it.

Hairfall Due to Pollution? 5 Tips to Protect Your Locks From Dust and Toxicity (Freepik)

Hairfall is an everyday problem that most (read all) of us deal with. It is usually due to water of different areas, poor hail health or sometimes even because of extreme stress as well. However, if you are in Delhi-NCR and witnessing more than usual hair loss, air pollution can be blamed for it too. It is not just nutritional deficiencies or stress, it is the toxic pollutants that are damaging our hair as well. Air pollution is a major environmental concern that has been linked to a number of health problems, including hair loss. While the exact mechanisms by which air pollution leads to hair loss are not fully understood, research suggests that it can have a detrimental impact on hair growth and health in several ways.

Delhi air quality continues to remain in the ‘severe’ category as per the Central Pollution Control Board. With pollutants sitting on our hair, here is how to prevent hair loss this pollution season.

5 HAIRCARE TIPS TO PREVENT HAIR FALL AMID RISING AIR POLLUTION

Direct Damage to Hair Follicles: Air pollutants, such as particulate matter (PM), can directly deposit on the scalp and hair follicles, causing irritation and inflammation. This can damage the delicate structures of the hair follicles, disrupting their normal function and impairing hair growth.

Oxidative Stress: Air pollution also generates free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can damage cells. These free radicals can cause oxidative stress, leading to cellular damage and impairing the function of hair follicles. Oxidative stress can disrupt the hair growth cycle, leading to premature hair loss and thinning.

Hormonal Disruption: Exposure to certain air pollutants has been linked to hormonal changes that can affect hair growth. For instance, studies suggest that exposure to particulate matter can lower levels of thyroid hormones, which are essential for proper hair growth and development.

Exacerbation of Scalp Conditions: Air pollution can worsen existing scalp conditions, such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, which can also contribute to hair loss. The irritation caused by pollutants can exacerbate these conditions, leading to increased inflammation and hair shedding.

HAIRCARE TIPS TO PREVENT HAIR FALL

Regular Hair Washing: Regularly washing your hair can help remove pollutants from the scalp and hair follicles. This may prevent further air damage. Clarifying Shampoos: Using clarifying shampoos can help remove deep-seated dirt and pollutants from hair. Sun Protection: Protecting hair from the sun’s harmful UV rays is crucial, as UV exposure can further damage hair follicles. Healthy Diet: A balanced and nutritious diet provides essential nutrients for hair growth and overall health. Stress Management: Excessive stress can contribute to hair loss. Practicing stress-management techniques, such as exercise, yoga, or meditation, can help promote hair health. Consulting a Dermatologist: If concerned about hair loss, consulting a dermatologist or trichologist can provide a diagnosis and personalized treatment plan.

