A large number of people are falling sick due to infections and diseases around the world – a scenario that can be prevented with something as simple as hand hygiene. This has been reiterated by the recent pandemic as well. Amidst the rising number of cases, something that has been considered as most effective in the absence of any vaccine is hand hygiene. This is more so because an infection like COVID-19 spreads through surface contact and washing hands regularly can be our defense against the contagion. The awareness drive that has followed has been as widespread and unprecedented as the pandemic itself. There are continuous campaigns on television, radio, print media and on digital platforms to educate people about the benefits of maintaining good hand hygiene. From central and state governments to NGOs, the message across the board is clear – hand hygiene is key and very important in the new normal. Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe tells us about the importance of hand hygiene. Also Read - Chelsea's Kai Havertz Tests Positive For COVID-19

The WHO says that washing hands thoroughly with soap for about 20-30 seconds before eating or making food, after defecation, before and after visiting a hospital, doctor’s clinic, or any other high-risk public place can help us immensely. If you are unable to get access to soaps or are at a place where there is less water or even travelling, a good-quality hand sanitizer can be your best bet! Rubbing your hands thoroughly with a sanitizer containing 60% or more alcohol in it can send the microorganisms off. Besides, hand-sanitizers, face masks, and home sanitization products including surface disinfectants are in ample supply post the pandemic and available everywhere. This solves the problem of access – but what is needed is more awareness about how and why. Another area that needs attention is the myths and misconceptions that surround hand washing and hygiene – and effective campaigning and leading by example are the best ways to overcome these. Take for instance the claim that frequent handwashing with soap and hand-sanitizers can be harmful to the skin. Or the fact that in many rural households, people use only water to wash their hands – minus the soap. Little are they aware that this may not be able to remove the disease-causing microbes on their hands. Also Read - COVID-19 Diet Chart For Home Quarantined People: What to Eat From Morning to Night

A silver lining amidst all this is the fact that the situation has improved tremendously in urban, semi-urban areas, and even rural parts of India thanks to internet access and others. However, in the rural heartlands, there still remains some work to be done. People not only need awareness around the need to wash their hands but also about the best practices of the process. They must be made aware of when to wash their hands, the procedure (it only takes as much time as it does to sing the Happy Birthday song twice, 20 seconds!), and how soap is essential to kick those microbes away. Various startups are also working in this direction and making available products that are not only effective in fighting germs but also safe and sustainable. Also Read - Benefits of Walnuts: How Akhrot Can Help Build Immunity in Winters

But, all of us have a role to play in this awareness drive (akin to each one, teach one) and ensure that the importance of hand-hygiene is made clear to every individual. After all, we must build upon the gains achieved so far!