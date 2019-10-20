Having a shape like a human brain, walnuts are filled with essential nutrients. Jam-packed with vitamins, fats, fiber, and minerals, walnuts can help you stay away from various diseases and conditions. From decreasing inflammation to promoting a healthy gut, and reducing the risk of cancer, walnuts can do it all for you. In fact, if you are trying to maintain a healthy weight, then also you can opt for this dry fruit. Read further to have a look at how exactly it keeps you away from doctors.

Reduce oxidative damage

Being rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, melatonin, and a compound called polyphenols, walnuts can reduce the oxidative damage caused by a high level of bad cholesterol in the body. This prevents you from a possible heart attack and stroke, says a study published in the journal Nutrition. Oxidized cholesterol actually builds up in the arteries supplying blood to the heart.

Prevent cardiovascular diseases

Containing the plant form of omega-3 fatty acids, walnuts can prevent cardiovascular diseases like a heart attack. They work by reducing inflammation caused in the blood vessels or the formation of blood clots that may cause stoke.

Promote gut health

A healthy gut means a healthy individual. This true. An unhealthy composition of microbiota in the gut is associated with an array of health hazards like inflammation, cancer, obesity, heart disease, etc. Eating walnuts regularly can keep the level of good bacteria optimum in the gut keeping you away from the above-mentioned diseases and conditions.

Reduce the risk of developing cancer

According to research published in the journal Gynecologic and Obstetric Investigation, daily intake of walnuts can reduce your risk of developing colorectal, breast, and prostate cancers. walnuts are rich in polyphenol ellagitannins which are converted to urolithins which have anti-inflammatory properties in the gut. And, this is what helps in preventing colorectal cancer.