The physiological and psychological symptoms of excessive alcohol consumption, known as a hangover, are commonly felt the morning following a night of heavy drinking. A rapid heartbeat, anxiety, body pain, dizziness, foul breath, headache, lethargy, nausea, photophobia, sensitivity to loud sounds, irritability, weariness, stomach ache, irregular motor skills, and vomiting are all typical symptoms of hangover. Different people have different symptoms. The majority of hangovers will pass within 24 hours on their own. A hangover has no one-size-fits-all solution, but treating the symptoms can help you feel better. To assist cure hangover symptoms, try the following home remedies.

5 Effective Home Remedies To Ease Hangover:

Water: The easiest technique to get rid of hangover symptoms is to drink water. Because alcohol dehydrates the body, you must rehydrate it by drinking water at regular intervals. Water also dilutes the pollutants that remain in your stomach.

Honey: Honey is also a good remedy for hangover symptoms. Honey's potassium content helps to mitigate the negative effects of excessive alcohol consumption. Honey also includes fructose, a form of sugar that aids in the metabolism of excess alcohol in the body, lessening hangover symptoms.

Ginger: Another tried-and-true remedy for hangover symptoms is ginger. In addition, ginger aids in the digestion of alcohol, soothing the stomach and providing quick relief.

Bananas : Potassium is lost from your body as a result of heavy drinking. Eating bananas is an easy way to replace potassium as well as lost electrolytes. Potassium is abundant in several foods. Bananas also assist to relax the stomach and increase energy levels.

Tomato Juice: Another simple technique to alleviate hangover symptoms is to drink tomato juice. This vegetable juice contains fructose, a form of sugar that aids in the faster metabolism of alcohol.