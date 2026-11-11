Bhai Dooj 2026: Festivals are a wonderful reason to pause our busy routines and spend time with the people who make life special. Among these occasions, Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters through family gatherings, traditional rituals and small gestures of affection. It is a day to remember childhood memories, share a meal and express gratitude for having each other. Whether siblings live in the same home or are separated by distance, a simple message can make the occasion feel warmer. This year, the festival brings another opportunity to celebrate that lifelong connection with love and happiness.
Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today, Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The festival falls on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik and is also known as Yama Dwitiya. The auspicious time for applying the traditional tilak is from 1:10 pm to 3:20 pm today. The Dwitiya Tithi began at 2 pm on November 10 and will end at 3:53 pm on November 11. Sisters can perform the tilak and aarti during the afternoon muhurat while praying for their brothers’ well-being, happiness and long life.
A heartfelt wish can make your brother feel loved and appreciated. You can share these greetings in person or send them through WhatsApp and social media.
If you prefer a simple greeting, these short messages are easy to share with your brother.
Happy Bhai Dooj! Thank you for always standing by me.
To my first friend and forever protector, lots of love today and always.
Different personalities, endless memories and one unbreakable bond. Happy Bhai Dooj!
May you always find reasons to smile and achieve everything you dream of.
Sending you warm wishes and a big hug on this special day.
No matter how much we argue, you will always be my favourite person. Happy Bhai Dooj!
Wishing you good health, endless happiness and success in everything you do.
Life is better with a brother like you by my side. Have a wonderful Bhai Dooj!
Thank you for filling my life with laughter, support and unforgettable memories.
May our sibling bond grow stronger with every passing year. Happy Bhai Dooj!
Sometimes a few thoughtful words can express feelings better than a long message. These quotes can be shared along with a festive greeting.
A brother is someone who makes childhood memories last a lifetime.
The bond between siblings is built on love, laughter, arguments and forgiveness.
A brother may tease you every day but will always stand beside you when it matters.
Distance can separate siblings but it cannot take away the memories they share.
A sister’s prayers and a brother’s affection make the festival even more special.
Brothers and sisters may follow different paths but their hearts remain connected.
A brother is a lifelong friend who understands your silence as well as your laughter.
The best thing about having a brother is knowing that you always have someone to count on.
Sibling love is a beautiful mix of friendship, care, silly fights and unconditional support.
No matter how old we grow, the memories we make with our siblings remain close to our hearts.
Add a playful touch to your festive pictures with these captions.
If you are posting a picture from the celebration, choose a caption that reflects your relationship.
Bhai Dooj is more than a day of rituals. It is an opportunity to appreciate the person who has shared your childhood, supported you through difficult moments and remained part of your journey.
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