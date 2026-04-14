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Happy Bihu 2026 Messages and Greetings: Share these wishes with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Bihu

Happy Bihu 2026 Messages and Greetings: Share these wishes with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion of Bihu

Bihu Messages and Greetings: Share these wishes with your loved ones on the auspicious occasion to celebrate Assamese New Year.

Happy Bihu 2026 messages

Happy Bihu 2026 messages and greetings: Today is the first day of the Assamese New Year, Bihu, which begins on April 14 and lasts till April 20. The festival is a regional holiday in Assam, and it is also commemorated as a holiday in Arunachal Pradesh, a neighbouring state. The seven-day festival begins with Goru Bihu (cattle worship) on April 14, followed by Manuh Bihu on April 15, focusing on family, traditional food like pitha, and dance. Bihu is honoured with magnificent feasts, including traditional cuisine.

Women dress up in new getups and dance around the bonfire. The Bihu dance is performed to welcome the New Year. The festival brings a festive atmosphere, particularly following election seasons, with high demand for traditional attire and cultural events. On this day, wish your near and dear ones with Happy Bihu messages, greetings and quotes.

Check Happy Bihu 2026 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Quotes

Let us greet Bihu with open arms and loving hearts. Let us ring in the new year with fantastic parties. I wish you and your loved ones a Rongali Bihu full of festive celebrations and good cheer. May your life be abundantly blessed. May the New Year bring you a lot of success. I wish you good health and long and fruitful life. Wishing you a joyful Bihu filled with happiness, prosperity, and good health! May this Bihu bring new beginnings and endless joy to your life. Happy Bihu! May your days be filled with laughter and success. Sending you warm wishes on Bihu—may your home be filled with peace and happiness. Let’s celebrate the spirit of togetherness this Bihu—have a wonderful time! May the festival of Bihu bring prosperity and positivity to you and your family. Happy Bihu! May your life be as vibrant as the festival celebrations. Wishing you success, happiness, and good fortune this Bihu. May this Bihu fill your heart with joy and your home with love. Celebrate Bihu with smiles, love, and lots of happiness—best wishes to you! Happy Bihu! May all your dreams come true this year. May this Bihu mark the beginning of a prosperous and joyful journey ahead. Wishing you a bright and beautiful Bihu filled with positivity. May the festive spirit of Bihu bring endless blessings to your life. Sending heartfelt Bihu wishes to you and your loved ones. May your life bloom like spring this Bihu—full of happiness and success. Happy Bihu! May your days be as sweet as the festive treats. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and happiness this Bihu season. Let this Bihu bring new hopes, new dreams, and new achievements. Happy Bihu! May your heart be filled with joy and your life with success.

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